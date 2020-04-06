JPY Trend EA ProTrading

USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY)

JPY Trend EA ProTrading is a professional USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4, designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions.

This EA focuses on high-probability trend continuation setups with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is optimized for USDJPY on H1 and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear settings and predictable behavior.

Key Highlights

  • Optimized for USDJPY (H1)

  • Long-only trend strategy

  • Breakout entries using pending orders at key levels

  • Volatility-adaptive Stop Loss

  • Built-in optimized exit logic

  • ATR-based profit protection

  • Risk-based position sizing

  • Clean, user-friendly control panel

Backtested Performance (2015–2025)

Historical test results show stable long-term performance characteristics:

  • +380% Total Return

  • 1.66 Profit Factor

  • 3.88 Sharpe Ratio

  • 18.64% Max Drawdown

  • 555 trades

  • 100% history quality

Backtests are historical simulations. Real results may differ due to spreads, slippage, liquidity, and execution conditions.

Strategy Overview

The EA is designed to trade trend continuation in USDJPY by:

  1. Detecting bullish trend alignment on H1

  2. Identifying key breakout zones

  3. Placing pending Buy Stop orders

  4. Using volatility-adaptive risk control

  5. Managing the position with an optimized take-profit objective and dynamic ATR-based protection

This approach targets structured, rule-based entries instead of reactive market orders, helping reduce impulsive or late entries during fast moves.

User Settings (Simple & Transparent)

You can customize the trading behavior using the available inputs:

Strategy Mode

  • Signal Sensitivity: High / Normal / Low
    Control how selective the entry filter is.

  • Stop Loss Mode: Tight / Normal / Wide
    Adjust risk tolerance around volatility conditions.

  • Order Validity: Quick / Standard / Extended
    Define how long pending orders remain active.

  • Hold Duration: Short / Standard / Long
    Controls time behavior in scenarios where time management logic is applied.

Risk Settings

  • Risk per trade (%)

  • Balance Mode:

    • Account Balance

    • Fixed Balance

  • Fixed Balance (when selected)

Other

  • Magic Number (for multi-EA setups)

  • Show Panel

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

  • Minimum balance: $200+

  • Suitable for traders looking for a structured USDJPY trend EA without martingale or grid behavior.

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who prefer trend-following systems with logical breakout entries

  • Users who want a simple configuration with professional risk controls

  • Anyone looking for a dedicated USDJPY EA optimized on H1

Produtos recomendados
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema de negociação de grade não-Martingale para ouro (XAUUSD) O Gold Throne EA é um Expert Advisor desenvolvido exclusivamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD). Ele opera com uma metodologia de negociação em grade estruturada, evitando o uso de gestão financeira de martingale. Em vez de aumentar o tamanho dos lotes exponencialmente após perdas, o EA utiliza uma abordagem de dimensionamento de lotes fixos ou incrementalmente ajustáveis, proporcionando aos traders maior con
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo Encontre mais aqui:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/prizmal/seller Fique de olho nas últimas notícias, atualizações e novidades assinando o canal oficial  PrizmaL! Este robô de negociação é projetado para o par de moedas NZDCAD e opera com uma estratégia de média que utiliza RSI e CCI como indicadores principais. Cada operação é gerenciada com níveis dinâmicos de take-profit e stop-loss para melhorar o controle de risco e a lucratividade. A estratégia foi otimizada com base
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Femto Ground
Imam Nasrudin
Experts
[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Yukon Gold EA
Pitt Petruschke
5 (2)
Experts
Yukon Gold EA – Consultor Especialista Multi-Estratégia Yukon Gold EA é um consultor especialista moderno de múltiplas estratégias que combina duas abordagens de negociação comprovadas: reversões e rompimentos. Foi cuidadosamente desenvolvido, testado e otimizado ao longo de muitos meses para alcançar um equilíbrio estável entre limitação de risco e maximização de lucros. O EA foi projetado para limitar consistentemente as perdas enquanto aumenta dinamicamente as posições em fases lucrativas. A
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Pro Trader Advanced Gold Trading Robot
Alexis Napoli
Experts
Price Structure Pro Trader Advanced Gold Trading Robot Current introduction price: 199 €    Starting price: €199 instead of €699 Price Structure Pro Trader Advanced Gold Trading Robot Current introduction price: 199 € After 100 sales: 249 € After 200 sales: 299 € Price continues to increase in steps of 50 € per 100 sales GoldEA SwissSniper Pro Current introduction price: 99 €   Starting price: € 99 instead of € 199   After 100 sales: 149 € After 200 sales: 199 € Price continues to
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Experts
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
Experts
Full Snap baseia-se em um princípio fundamental: cada par de moedas tem sua própria "personalidade", padrões de volatilidade e condições ideais de negociação. Em vez de aplicar estratégias genéricas a todos os mercados, o Full Snap utiliza oito estratégias algorítmicas distintas, cada uma calibrada especificamente para maximizar a eficiência de seu par-alvo. Este Expert Advisor (EA) foca em estratégias perfeitamente ajustadas, onde cada algoritmo aproveita as características únicas de cada par
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Mais do autor
Market Sentiment MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT5 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment c
GaussChannelPro MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT5 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Order Blocks SMT MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
Order Blocks SMT   is not “just another indicator”. It’s the tool that lets   you   read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for   You With   Order Blocks SMT   (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can: Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading   clear, objective, repeatable levels . See on   one chart   the   Order Blocks from up
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a   reliable strategy   to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods?   Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading   is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for   sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and   Prop Firm Challe
JPY Trend EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading   is a professional   USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor   for   MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on   high-probability trend continuation setups   with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is   optimized for USDJPY on H1   and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear
Market Sentiment MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT4 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment ca
GaussChannelPro MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT4 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Order Blocks SMT MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
Order Blocks SMT is not “just another indicator”. It’s the tool that lets you read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for You With Order Blocks SMT (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can: Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading clear, objective, repeatable levels . See on one chart the Order Blocks from up to 4 timeframes (M15,
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges . W
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário