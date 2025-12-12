EA Game Changer
- Experts
- Vasiliy Strukov
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Game Change EA è un sistema di trading trend following basato sull'indicatore Game Changer. Vende automaticamente ogni volta che si forma un punto rosso e continua nella direzione di vendita fino alla comparsa di una X gialla, che segnala una potenziale fine del trend. La stessa logica si applica alle operazioni di acquisto. Quando appare un punto blu, l'EA inizia ad acquistare e chiuderà il ciclo di acquisto non appena viene rilevata una X gialla.
Questo EA è adatto a qualsiasi coppia di valute e qualsiasi timeframe, tuttavia funziona eccezionalmente bene su strumenti in forte trend come xauusd sul timeframe M15.
I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.
