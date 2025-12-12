EA Game Changer

Game Change EA è un sistema di trading trend following basato sull'indicatore Game Changer. Vende automaticamente ogni volta che si forma un punto rosso e continua nella direzione di vendita fino alla comparsa di una X gialla, che segnala una potenziale fine del trend. La stessa logica si applica alle operazioni di acquisto. Quando appare un punto blu, l'EA inizia ad acquistare e chiuderà il ciclo di acquisto non appena viene rilevata una X gialla.
Questo EA è adatto a qualsiasi coppia di valute e qualsiasi timeframe, tuttavia funziona eccezionalmente bene su strumenti in forte trend come xauusd sul timeframe M15.

  IMPOSTAZIONI

Open new series – true/false -
Trade Buy -
Trade Sell -
Support manual orders – true/false –
Use hedge -
Max Orders –
Order Comment –
Start lots –
Use Money Management – true/false -  
Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -
Lot multiplier –
Max lot –
Real TP points (0 – not use) –
Virtual TP points (0 – not use) –
Real SL points (0 – not use) –
Virtual SL points (0 – not use) –
Use Real Trail (false: virtual) true/false –
Trail Start points (0 – not use) –
Trail Step points –
Close from reverse signal – true/false –
Max spread (0 – not use) –
Start Hour –
End Hour -
DD Reduction Algoritm -
Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -
Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm -
Draw on-off – true/false –
Next is font settings
Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) –
Magic -
Fix distance -
Order dinamic distance -
Dinamic distance start -
Distance multiplier -
Next:  Panel Parameters

