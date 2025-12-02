CurrencyStrengthMatrix

### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description  
FX Currency Strength Matrix – Professional MT5 Indicator  

#### ★ Overview  
The FX Currency Strength Matrix is a powerful, real-time visual tool that instantly reveals the true strength and weakness of all 8 major currencies in a clean, color-coded matrix format.  
No more guessing which currency is driving the pair – see the complete strength hierarchy at a glance and trade with institutional-level clarity.

#### ★ Key Features  
- True 8×8 Currency Strength Matrix (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD)  
- Dynamic heat-map coloring:  
  Dark Green → Strongest | Lime → Neutral | Orange → Weak | Dark Red → Weakest  
- Multiple strength calculation methods (selectable):  
  1. Relative Strength (classic)  
  2. Absolute Momentum Strength  
  3. Rate-of-Change (ROC) based  
  4. Custom timeframe weighting  
- Fully customizable look & feel – 5 built-in professional color themes + custom theme editor  
- Adjustable calculation period (from 10 bars to 1000+)  
- Optional strength score numbers inside each cell (0–100)  
- On-chart mini matrix or separate draggable window  
- Zero lag – updates on every new tick  
- Works on all timeframes and all symbols  
- Low CPU usage – optimized native MQL5 code  
- Lifetime free updates & dedicated support  

#### ★ Why Traders Love It  
- Instantly spot the strongest vs weakest currency → perfect for currency pair selection  
- Identify divergence opportunities (strong base + weak quote = high-probability trade)  
- Works perfectly with any strategy: scalping, swing trading, or position trading  
- Clean, professional design – looks great on dark and light charts  

#### ★ Included in the Package  
- FX Currency Strength Matrix .ex5 (locked)  
- Detailed PDF user manual  
- 5 ready-to-use presets  
- Free future updates  

Elevate your currency trading to the next level.  
Download FX Currency Strength Matrix today and start trading what the smart money really sees.
