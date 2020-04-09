CurrencyStrengthMatrix

### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description

FX Currency Strength Matrix – Professional MT5 Indicator





#### ★ Overview

The FX Currency Strength Matrix is a powerful, real-time visual tool that instantly reveals the true strength and weakness of all 8 major currencies in a clean, color-coded matrix format.

No more guessing which currency is driving the pair – see the complete strength hierarchy at a glance and trade with institutional-level clarity.





#### ★ Key Features

- True 8×8 Currency Strength Matrix (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD)

- Dynamic heat-map coloring:

Dark Green → Strongest | Lime → Neutral | Orange → Weak | Dark Red → Weakest

- Multiple strength calculation methods (selectable):

1. Relative Strength (classic)

2. Absolute Momentum Strength

3. Rate-of-Change (ROC) based

4. Custom timeframe weighting

- Fully customizable look & feel – 5 built-in professional color themes + custom theme editor

- Adjustable calculation period (from 10 bars to 1000+)

- Optional strength score numbers inside each cell (0–100)

- On-chart mini matrix or separate draggable window

- Zero lag – updates on every new tick

- Works on all timeframes and all symbols

- Low CPU usage – optimized native MQL5 code

- Lifetime free updates & dedicated support





#### ★ Why Traders Love It

- Instantly spot the strongest vs weakest currency → perfect for currency pair selection

- Identify divergence opportunities (strong base + weak quote = high-probability trade)

- Works perfectly with any strategy: scalping, swing trading, or position trading

- Clean, professional design – looks great on dark and light charts





#### ★ Included in the Package

- FX Currency Strength Matrix .ex5 (locked)

- Detailed PDF user manual

- 5 ready-to-use presets

- Free future updates





Elevate your currency trading to the next level.

Download FX Currency Strength Matrix today and start trading what the smart money really sees.