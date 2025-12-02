CurrencyStrengthMatrix
- Yardımcı programlar
- Andrew Hahn
- Sürüm: 2.3
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description
FX Currency Strength Matrix – Professional MT5 Indicator
#### ★ Overview
The FX Currency Strength Matrix is a powerful, real-time visual tool that instantly reveals the true strength and weakness of all 8 major currencies in a clean, color-coded matrix format.
No more guessing which currency is driving the pair – see the complete strength hierarchy at a glance and trade with institutional-level clarity.
#### ★ Key Features
- True 8×8 Currency Strength Matrix (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD)
- Dynamic heat-map coloring:
Dark Green → Strongest | Lime → Neutral | Orange → Weak | Dark Red → Weakest
- Multiple strength calculation methods (selectable):
1. Relative Strength (classic)
2. Absolute Momentum Strength
3. Rate-of-Change (ROC) based
4. Custom timeframe weighting
- Fully customizable look & feel – 5 built-in professional color themes + custom theme editor
- Adjustable calculation period (from 10 bars to 1000+)
- Optional strength score numbers inside each cell (0–100)
- On-chart mini matrix or separate draggable window
- Zero lag – updates on every new tick
- Works on all timeframes and all symbols
- Low CPU usage – optimized native MQL5 code
- Lifetime free updates & dedicated support
#### ★ Why Traders Love It
- Instantly spot the strongest vs weakest currency → perfect for currency pair selection
- Identify divergence opportunities (strong base + weak quote = high-probability trade)
- Works perfectly with any strategy: scalping, swing trading, or position trading
- Clean, professional design – looks great on dark and light charts
#### ★ Included in the Package
- FX Currency Strength Matrix .ex5 (locked)
- Detailed PDF user manual
- 5 ready-to-use presets
- Free future updates
Elevate your currency trading to the next level.
Download FX Currency Strength Matrix today and start trading what the smart money really sees.