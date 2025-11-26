CombinedAlgo Gold EA

CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3

Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader


No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic.


I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification.

This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts.


Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M20

2-Year Backtest + 8-Month Forward Test (Mar–Nov 2025)


Forward Test Results (unseen data):

- Net Profit:          +$20,164

- Profit Factor:       2.85

- Max Drawdown:         3.07 %

- Sharpe Ratio:         5.11

- Win Rate:             65.22 %

- Recovery Factor:      5.33


The forward test outperformed the backtest, indicating robust parameter selection.


Market Sense Detection System

- Detects market acceleration via statistical velocity and volume pressure

- 0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC

- Auto-scales position size based on market conditions

- Automatically detects real or tick volume


Core Technology

- Market Sense Hybrid – velocity + volume pressure analysis

- HTFStructure3 – 5-method higher-timeframe structure analysis

- Zero-Lag EMA + 5-timeframe confluence

- ATR-based stops & targets (adapts to volatility)

- Split positions + breakeven + trailing stops

- Session filters (London, New York, Asian sessions)

- News blocker (±15 min high-impact events)


Professional Risk Management

- Default 0.33% risk per trade (fully configurable)

- Max positions per direction configurable (default 5)

- FTMO / Prop-Firm compliant (FIFO/netting safe)


Professional HUD Interface

- 3-column dashboard

- Real-time market state indicators

- Live news ticker + interactive controls

- Adaptive parameters + performance analytics


What You Get

- CombinedAlgo EA v3

- Verified set file (XAUUSD M20 – used in forward test)

- User manual with optimization strategies from 16 years of trading experience

- Free updates for all future versions

- Direct developer support


Bonus Gift: Free Drawdown Monitor Utility with Purchase Every purchase includes a complimentary license for AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 (valued at $189). This utility helps track daily and overall drawdown limits, supports 14 prop firm presets. After purchase, contact the seller via private message to receive the utility file and setup instructions.


Price: $490


— ANDREW, Trader  

Addtoit->FX | November 2025


Recommended: $1,000+ capital | 0.25–0.5% risk/trade | 1:100 leverage  

Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices | Optimized for M20 (runs well on M5–H1)


Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test thoroughly on demo before live use.

More from author
News Dashboard with Session Map
Andrew Hahn
Utilities
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description   News Dashboard for MT5 – with Live Sessions Map   #### Professional Real-Time Economic News Dashboard + Live Trading Sessions Map   Never get caught off-guard by high-impact news again.   The ultimate all-in-one news tool trusted by thousands of professional traders – now with a beautiful embedded Live Sessions Map. #### Core Features   - Uses MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar (zero WebRequest, 100% compliant)   - Real-time countdown timer to the
FREE
CurrencyStrengthMatrix
Andrew Hahn
Utilities
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description   FX Currency Strength Matrix – Professional MT5 Indicator   #### Overview   The FX Currency Strength Matrix is a powerful, real-time visual tool that instantly reveals the true strength and weakness of all 8 major currencies in a clean, color-coded matrix format.   No more guessing which currency is driving the pair – see the complete strength hierarchy at a glance and trade with institutional-level clarity. #### Key Features   - True 8×8 Currency
FREE
Multi Smart Structure EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×. Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov
ICT Master EA Suite
Andrew Hahn
Experts
ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023. 2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10 (19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting
LMA Pro EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2 About the Developer I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts. Core Methodology This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor
Andrew Hahn
Utilities
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0 Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5 AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account. ### Main Functions - 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms     FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTrad
