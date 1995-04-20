Simple Symbol Switcher

Simple Symbol Switcher is a powerful yet intuitive MT4 indicator designed to streamline your trading workflow. Instantly switch between symbols and timeframes with customizable keyboard shortcuts for lightning-fast chart navigation. Features include a clean, minimalist column interface with show/hide functionality to maximize screen space, zoom in/out controls for precise chart analysis, and flexible symbol management through both manual and automatic symbol addition. The drag-and-move function allows you to position the panel exactly where you need it. Perfect for active traders managing multiple instruments who demand efficiency and control at their fingertips.
