Simple Symbol Switcher is a powerful yet intuitive MT4 indicator designed to streamline your trading workflow. Instantly switch between symbols and timeframes with customizable keyboard shortcuts for lightning-fast chart navigation. Features include a clean, minimalist column interface with show/hide functionality to maximize screen space, zoom in/out controls for precise chart analysis, and flexible symbol management through both manual and automatic symbol addition. The drag-and-move function allows you to position the panel exactly where you need it. Perfect for active traders managing multiple instruments who demand efficiency and control at their fingertips.
Trader Indicator
Matshelo Innocent Beesnaar
指标
The TraderProfit7TopDown is a sophisticated multi-confirmation technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to generate high-probability trading signals by synthesizing data from price action, momentum, and market volume. Its core philosophy is to filter out market noise and false breakouts by requiring a confluence of four distinct analytical factors before presenting a signal, making it a robust tool for trend-following strategies. The indicator's logic is built upon a layered approach. F
VSA System Patterns Hunter
Ismail Shehade
指标
If you are using volume spread analysis, whether your are a beginner or an expert, this system will give you a lot of features and help in your analysis. Please watch the video to see all the features. Features With one click you will find all the VSA patterns on your chart . Bars without opening price. Easy to read volume indicator. Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type). Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo). Very light on the trading platform and moving b
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
指标
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Auto Harmonic Pattern Recognition
Paul Bratby
指标
With the purchase of the   Auto-Harmonic Pattern Recognition Trading Software for MT4 , you will have access to: The Auto Harmonic Pattern recognition software is designed to take the heavy lifting out of a traders Harmonic trading strategy. The Software automatically Identifies and Projects Harmonic Pattern Completion Zones for the 6 most trade-able Harmonic Patterns.  If the Pattern Completes in the projected zone, then there is a high probability of the resulting trade being successful. Pleas
Galactic VSA
Jhon Martinez
指标
Galactic Volume spread analysis (VSA), is an indicator designed for the visualization of the Volume, and the proportion in which it affects the volatility of the spread of the different pairs. The strategy consists of the following: Bull Trend: Always going in favor of the trend, open buying operations at the lows of the trend, provided that it coincides with a high volume shown by the Galactic VSA indicator. Downtrend: Always going in favor of the trend, open sales operations at the highs of
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
指标
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
指标
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Super Powers Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
指标
OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late. Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.  The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.  I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help y
Brilliant Oscillator BOS
Elias Mtwenge
指标
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
指标
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
指标
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
Order direction
He Ping Qing
指标
1.下穿下线，意味着市场处于观望状态。这种情况下，通常选择观望，而不是立即采取行动等待更多的市场信息或者趋势确认，以便做出更明智的决策。 2.当上穿下线发生时，市场表现出做多的信号。这时，投资者可能会考虑进场，以期望未来价格上涨，从而获利。 3.当市场情况上穿上线时，则再次转为观望。这时候，市场可能已经达到一定的高点，投资者需要谨慎对待，避免盲目跟进。 4.当下穿上线时，则表明市场处于做空状态。投资者可能会考虑采取空头策略，即期望未来价格下跌，以获得利润。 5. 这个指标适合所有货币对，但是我们建议在 audcad、audnzd and nzdcad 上使用。 这个指标不需要任何设置。 为了更好地指导交易决策，建议通过观察4小时线来判断市场的大方向。这是因为4小时线能够提供更长期的趋势信息，让投资者更清晰地了解市场走势。而在确认了大方向后，在更短周期的15分钟线，以寻找合适的入场点。在这个时间框架内，市场波动更为频繁，因此投资者需要更频繁地观察价格变动，以便抓住最佳的入场时机。
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Blahtech VWAP
Blahtech Limited
5 (3)
指标
Was: $69    Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
指标
专业累计德尔塔与成交量中位线指标 通过这款强大的成交量分析工具，追踪 真实的买卖压力 。 成交量比较指标 (Volume Compare Indicator) 结合了 累计德尔塔 (Cumulative Delta) 和 成交量中位线 (Volume Medians) ，帮助您识别机构活动、失衡以及潜在的反转。 主要特点： 累计德尔塔直方图 – 实时可视化净买入成交量与净卖出成交量。 买入/卖出成交量中位线 – 显示平均买入和卖出成交量水平的水平线。 智能成交量分类 – 分隔： 强劲买入（绿色） – 看涨压力。 强劲卖出（红色） – 看跌压力。 买入成交量中位线（蓝色线） – 典型买入量的参考。 卖出成交量中位线（橙色线） – 典型卖出量的参考。 可自定义参数 – 调整 CDIPeriod 和 CDIRange 以设置敏感度。 EMA 平滑成交量 – 减少噪音，使信号更清晰。 如何帮助交易者： 发现机构活动 – 异常的成交量尖峰指示大玩家进场。 确认突破/反转 – 强烈的德尔塔背离警告假动作。 基于成交量的支撑/阻力 – 中位线充当动态
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
指标
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
指标
Pips forex 是一個現成的交易系統。 該指標在圖表上用箭頭顯示您需要在何時何地開訂單。 如果箭頭是綠色的，那麼我們打開一個買入交易，如果箭頭是紅色的，那麼我們打開一個賣出交易。 一切都非常簡單而且非常有效。 TakeProfit 設置 15-25 點。 止損設置在點位水平。 當點移動時，我們立即覆蓋止損。 M1 和 M5 交易的推薦時間範圍。 這是一種剝頭皮策略，在最小的時間範圍內效果最好。 貨幣對可以是任意的。 在推薦的貨幣中，我們可以提供 GBPUSD、EURUSD、XAUUSD、USDCHF。 設置可以保留為默認值。 您可以使用此策略每天進行 10-20 筆交易。 Pips Forex 指標的優勢： 這是適用於任何貨幣對的現成交易策略。 這是在最小時間框架 M1 和 M5 上交易的剝頭皮交易策略 這個策略非常簡單，不需要額外的指標。 該策略非常穩定且非常安全，因為它使用止損來限制意外損失。 該指標不會重新繪製其信號。 他畫了一支箭，它永遠留在那裡。 點數外匯指標設置： period_indicator - 指標週期。 這是唯一的指標設置，創建它是為了減少或增加信號箭
Pluuto Alert Plus
Mati Maello
指标
This indicator Pluuto Alert Plus indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = FiltPer.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step) Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviati
BreakoutIgnition Pro
Kang Liu
指标
【限时重磅优惠】购买 BreakoutIgnition Pro，免费获赠价值 $69 的 Smart Trend Pro！ 终极组合，趋势捕捉双引擎系统 为什么这个组合是无敌的？ 当 精准的起爆点捕捉 遇上 专业的趋势方向过滤 ，您得到的不是一个指标，而是一个完整的 职业交易系统 。 BreakoutIgnition Pro + Smart Trend Pro = 市场最佳拍档 BIP（起爆点探测器） ：回答“ 何时入场 ”——在最佳时机捕捉爆发点 STP（趋势分析器） ：回答“ 方向在哪 ”——智能识别主趋势方向，避免逆势交易 双剑合璧，胜率倍增！ 组合工作流程：专业交易者的秘密武器 第一步：趋势定向 (Smart Trend Pro) 智能判断当前市场处于 趋势行情 还是 震荡行情 清晰显示多空主导区域，避免“只见树木不见森林” 第二步：起爆点捕捉 (BreakoutIgnition Pro) 在趋势方向上寻找高质量的突破机会 或在震荡市中识别双向交易良机 第三步：协同过滤 激进模式 ：仅交易两个指标信号一致的“黄金机会” 保守模式 ：使用STP作为方向过滤器，大幅减少BIP
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
指标
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
指标
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Fair value gap
Santi Dankamjad
指标
Fair value gap (FVG) = Imbalance zone Fair value gap Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. High Time Frame (HTF) To Find High Quality Order Block Low Time Frame (LTF) To Find a secure Entry W1 D1, H4 D1 H4, H1, M30 H4 H1
Supply Demand
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
指标
While most traders use various technical indicators, the price action is basically determined by the buying and selling activity. This is how support and resistance levels, which are commonly used terms in technical analysis is formed. Traders know that when price reaches a support level, price can bounce off this support. This is also known as a level where this is high demand. A high demand area forms when there are more buyers than sellers. In trading, investors tend to buy at the support
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects     dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:     once liquidity i
EchoTrade Pro Fast Copier
Daniel Munoz Luque
实用工具
Professional Local Trade Copier. Supports MT4 & MT5 cross-copying, Auto-Suffix detection for Prop Firms, and lightning-fast execution via local files. EchoTrade Pro is the ultimate solution for copying trades between multiple MetaTrader accounts on the same PC or VPS. Designed to be incredibly simple to use yet powerful in execution , it eliminates the complexity of setting up servers or complicated networks. Its technology, based on shared local files, ensures millisecond execution speed , gua
Super MA Pluss
Mati Maello
指标
This indicator Super MA Pluss indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter 能够识别并突出显示关键的流动性扫荡区域。它将这些区域与明确的价格行为反应以及自适应趋势过滤器相结合，从而生成符合市场趋势的精准买入和卖出信号。 该指标区分主要与次要的流动性扫荡区域。主要区域用大箭头标记，次要区域用小箭头标记，便于快速识别和理解。 大箭头： 表示来自主要流动性扫荡区域的强烈反转信号。 小箭头： 表示来自次要流动性扫荡区域的较弱反转信号。 功能特色 趋势友好信号： 提供多个入场机会，帮助交易者顺应趋势进行操作，尤其适用于像黄金这样的强趋势品种。 更多交易机会： 通过清晰标记强弱反转点，帮助交易者抓住更多基于流动性的交易机会。 可调趋势过滤器： 根据具体的品种和周期，灵活调整信号参数。 可调阈值设置： 可定制主要流动性扫荡信号的灵敏度，匹配个人交易风格。 防止假突破： 明确识别真实的流动性扫荡区域，避免因假突破而产生错误交易。 多周期适用： 适用于不同周期，短周期适合高频交易，长周期适合波段交易。 灵活提醒设置： 大箭头与小箭头的提醒可单独启用或禁用，完全自定义。 输入参数设置 趋势过滤器设置： 调整长度和倍数，以精准
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
指标
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
指标
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
指标
Day Trader Master 是一个完整的日间交易者交易系统。该系统由两个指标组成。一个指标是买入和卖出的箭头信号。这是你得到的箭头指示器。我将免费为您提供第二个指标。第二个指标是专门设计用于与这些箭头结合使用的趋势指标。 指标不重复也不迟到！ 使用这个系统非常简单。您只需按照当前趋势方向的箭头信号，显示为双色线。蓝色是买入趋势。红色是一种销售趋势。蓝色箭头是买入信号。红色箭头是卖出信号。您需要箭头的颜色和信号的方向来匹配趋势线的颜色。 箭头指标主要是为 M5 和 M15 时间间隔的日内交易而创建的。但从技术上讲，该系统可以用于其他时间间隔。 指示器配备带有推送消息功能的弹出警报。 购买后一定要写信给我！我将为您提供与系统交易的个人建议，以及我的趋势指标。此外，还有丰厚的奖励等着您！
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
指标
Market Structure Break Out（MSB） 是一款为 MT4 和 MT5 平台 设计的高级工具，帮助交易者以结构的角度观察市场走势。它通过箭头和警报提示，标示出趋势方向和反转方向的关键 交易信号 。 其一大亮点功能是能够绘制 持续的供需区域 ，让交易者清晰了解关键价格区域。此外， 实时回测功能 使用户能够在图表上直接查看该指标在历史中的表现，增强了信号的透明度与可信度。 领取您的免费EA： 获取免费的 Market Structure Breakout EA ，它可以根据突破箭头自动开仓，使用固定手数，并可自定义止损和止盈水平。 如何领取： 点击此处下载 EA 。请注意，此 EA 仅在您已购买 Market Structure Break Out 指标 后才能使用。 MT5 版本的产品在此： https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /124690 该指标正在持续更新。 我们努力提供基于市场结构的高精度进场和出场点。当前版本为1.6，以下是最新的更新内容，欢迎加入我们： 买卖目标: 清晰了解买入和卖出仓位的最佳止
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
Line Chart Signals PRO
Ivar Uibukant
实用工具
Line Chart PRO EA is a versatile signal alert tool that displays customizable signal lines directly on your chart. Simply move and position these lines anywhere on the chart to set your desired price levels. When price touches or crosses your positioned lines, you'll receive instant popup alerts, keeping you informed of important market movements without constant chart monitoring. Perfect for traders who want flexible, visual signal management with real-time notifications.
Sessions Panel PRO
Ivar Uibukant
实用工具
帶有擺動點檢測的多時段交易指標 這款強大的MT4指標直接在您的圖表上顯示四個主要交易時段(悉尼、東京、倫敦和紐約),具有清晰的視覺邊界。它自動識別並標記擺動高點和低點,可選擇在自動檢測和手動放置之間切換,以實現精確定製。 主要功能: 交易時段顯示: 可視化框突出顯示悉尼、東京、倫敦和紐約時段,具有可自定義的顏色和透明度 擺動高點/低點檢測: 智能自動識別關鍵擺動點,或使用手動模式設置交易者自定義的水平 彈出信號警報: 當價格穿越時段邊界或觸及擺動高點/低點水平時的即時通知 水平信號線: 在每個擺動點清晰標記的支撐和阻力水平,延伸至整個圖表 可自定義警報: 選擇哪些信號觸發彈出通知(時段開盤、擺動水平突破,或兩者) 非常適合想要利用時段波動性、識別關鍵支撐/阻力水平,並在價格達到關鍵區域時接收即時警報的交易者。適用於所有時間框架和貨幣對。
Trade Manager Ultra
Ivar Uibukant
实用工具
Trade Manager Ultra 是一款适用于MT4的综合性一体化交易管理工具,可简化并增强您的交易体验。这款强大的EA通过直观的界面为您提供对交易操作的完全控制。 主要功能: 一键交易执行 - 单击即可立即进入买入和卖出头寸 高级订单设置 - 轻松设置买入止损、卖出止损、买入限价和卖出限价挂单 智能仓位管理 - 关闭单个交易或同时关闭所有头寸 自动跟踪止损 - 通过可自定义的跟踪止损功能保护利润 智能手数计算 - 基于风险百分比和账户余额的内置手数计算器 实时统计 - 通过实时盈亏跟踪和综合交易统计监控您的交易表现 风险管理工具 - 精确设置止盈和止损水平 Trade Manager Ultra 简化了您的交易流程,消除了手动计算,并帮助您保持严格的风险管理。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的交易者,这个指标都能为您提供专业级的交易管理功能。 适合: 日内交易者、波段交易者以及任何希望提高MT4交易效率和风险控制的人。
Smart Symbol Switcher
Ivar Uibukant
指标
智能符号切换器 - 高级图表导航工具 使用智能符号切换器简化您的交易工作流程，这是一款专为高效多符号和多时间框架管理而设计的强大MT4指标。通过可自定义的键盘快捷键在交易品种和图表周期之间无缝切换，实现闪电般的执行速度。 功能包括灵活的显示选项，带有彩色或简单的列布局、可调节的缩放功能以实现最佳观看效果，以及方便的隐藏功能以整理您的工作区。手动添加符号或让自动检测填充您的观察列表。直观的拖放界面允许您根据自己的喜好组织和重新定位元素。 非常适合管理多个图表的活跃交易者，智能符号切换器消除了重复点击，通过专业级图表控制提高您的交易效率。 主要功能： 即时符号和时间框架切换 可自定义的键盘快捷键 彩色和简单列显示模式 放大/缩小功能 隐藏/显示切换以获得清晰图表 手动和自动符号添加 拖放界面用于自定义定位 注意：TXT文件位置为 - C:\User\YourName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files
