Smart AI M5
- Experts
-
Nikitha Lilitha MathanganaPlanning beats talent and skills, I work smart. My work ethic is cutting edge, state of the art and tri-coastal. I am a multi-tasker, I can give you a gigabyte in a nano second. I am a new wave but am old school and my inner-child is outward bound. So I'm interactive, I'm hyperactive and from time
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 February 2021
- Activations: 5
Smart AI is a 100% calculating smart Robot that uses cutting edge algorithms. A technology you can trust in.
Features:
- Time Based Trading
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Trailing Stop Loss
- Break Even Stop
- Counter Trades
- Trade Appender
- One Click Buttons
- Close All: close all orders and positions.
- Close Profit: close all positions in profit.
- Close Loss: close all positions in loss.
- Close Stop: close all stop orders.
- Close Buy: close all buy positions.
- Close Sell: close all sell positions.
- Close Orders: close all orders
- Close Positions: close all positions
- # : Hides / Shows the options
User didn't leave any comment to the rating