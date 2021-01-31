Smart AI M5

  • Experts
  • Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana
    Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana

    Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana

    Planning beats talent and skills, I work smart. My work ethic is cutting edge, state of the art and tri-coastal. I am a multi-tasker, I can give you a gigabyte in a nano second. I am a new wave but am old school and my inner-child is outward bound. So I'm interactive, I'm hyperactive and from time
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 3 February 2021
  • Activations: 5

Smart AI is a 100% calculating smart Robot that uses cutting edge algorithms. A technology you can trust in.

Features:

  • Time Based Trading
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop Loss
  • Break Even Stop
  • Counter Trades
  • Trade Appender
  • One Click Buttons
    • Close All: close all orders and positions.
    • Close Profit: close all positions in profit.
    • Close Loss: close all positions in loss.
    • Close Stop: close all stop orders.
    • Close Buy: close all buy positions.
    • Close Sell: close all sell positions.
    • Close Orders: close all orders
    • Close Positions: close all positions
    • # : Hides / Shows the options


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
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Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Quick Close
Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana
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Quick Close Button provides you with a quick, fast, effective, and handy way to close orders, positions, bearish and bullish open, profiting and losing positions. Available options: Close All: close all orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions in profit. Close Loss: close all positions in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close Buy: close all buy positions. Close Sell: close all sell positions. Close Orders: close all orders Close Positions: close all positions # : Hides /
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Marc Tolkmitt
174
Marc Tolkmitt 2021.11.26 11:02 
 

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