Trading Sessions by Mahefa R

Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney.

Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges, session-specific candle colors, and daily separators.

Main Features:

Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions

  • New York

  • London

  • Tokyo

  • Sydney

Each session is fully customizable (hours, colors, display options).

Visual display of session ranges

The indicator draws a transparent rectangle for each session, marking:

  • the session high

  • the session low

  • the exact duration of the session

Perfect for analyzing liquidity zones, opening ranges, or intra-session manipulation patterns.

Smart candle coloring

Each session can highlight candles in a specific color, which helps with:

  • reading market flow

  • identifying volatility regimes

  • analyzing price behavior throughout different sessions

Automatic daily separators

At the start of each new day, the indicator automatically places:

  • a vertical line

  • a day-of-the-week label

This enhances multi-day analysis and improves chart clarity.

Advanced display options

  • Optional session borders

  • Show or hide session labels

  • Full management of graphical objects

  • Optimized to remain lightweight and responsive, even on heavy charts


