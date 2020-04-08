Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
- Indicadores
- Mahefa Raveloson
- Versão: 1.0
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney.
Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges, session-specific candle colors, and daily separators.
Main Features:
✅ Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions
-
New York
-
London
-
Tokyo
-
Sydney
Each session is fully customizable (hours, colors, display options).
✅ Visual display of session ranges
The indicator draws a transparent rectangle for each session, marking:
-
the session high
-
the session low
-
the exact duration of the session
Perfect for analyzing liquidity zones, opening ranges, or intra-session manipulation patterns.
✅ Smart candle coloring
Each session can highlight candles in a specific color, which helps with:
-
reading market flow
-
identifying volatility regimes
-
analyzing price behavior throughout different sessions
✅ Automatic daily separators
At the start of each new day, the indicator automatically places:
-
a vertical line
-
a day-of-the-week label
This enhances multi-day analysis and improves chart clarity.
✅ Advanced display options
-
Optional session borders
-
Show or hide session labels
-
Full management of graphical objects
-
Optimized to remain lightweight and responsive, even on heavy charts