ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals  🔄📈

This is a technical indicator based on the ZigZag principle, designed to automatically detect market reversal points and generate clear buy 🟢 and sell 🔴 signals.

Customizable Parameters ⚙️:

  • Level : Determines the sensitivity of the ZigZag to price changes.

  • Ecart : Sets the minimum distance between two ZigZag points.

  • Rebond : Adjusts the confirmation threshold for a reversal.

  • Alerts & Notifications 🔔: Enable or disable according to your needs.

Perfect For 🎯:

  • Traders looking for precise entry/exit points.

  • Trend analysis and market reversals on any pair or timeframe.

  • Combining with other indicators to enhance your trading strategy.


RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicators
RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals offers a clear and structured approach to identifying areas that may be favorable for potential trend reversals. By combining the RSI with Bollinger Bands, the indicator highlights moments when price shows signs of pressure or loss of momentum. The BUY/SELL signals help traders make more organized and disciplined decisions. It is a useful tool for scalping, day trading, or swing trading not to predict the market, but to improve the reading and understanding of pr
FREE
Volatility Break Signals
Mahefa Raveloson
5 (1)
Indicators
Volatility Break Signals Description: The  Volatility Break Signals  is an indicator designed to detect potential trend changes while partially filtering market noise. It uses an adaptive volatility measure based on the selected price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) and generates Buy and Sell signals when the price shows a reversal relative to the previous direction. How it works: Price Volatility Measurement The indicator calculates the absolute price changes from bar to bar ( |price - previous
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicators
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
MultiStrategy and Martingale
Mahefa Raveloson
Experts
EA Description: MultiStrategy_EA + Martingale MultiStrategy_EEA + Martingale is a versatile Expert Advisor that combines several technical indicators to generate precise trading signals. It offers two operating modes: normal mode or martingale mode , depending on the strategy you want to apply. Every parameter is fully adjustable, allowing you to adapt the EA to your own trading style. ️ Important: The effectiveness of this EA directly depends on: the strategy you decide to apply, your pers
BOS and CHoCH Detector
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicators
BOS and CHoCH Detector is an indicator designed to detect BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) within the Smart Money Management strategy. It helps traders get a clearer view of the market on the chart and optimize their trading strategy. An additional advantage of this indicator is its color system: Green : signals a high probability of a buy opportunity. Red : signals a high probability of a sell opportunity. This tool is perfect for gaining clarity and confidence in your t
