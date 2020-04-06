MultiStrategy and Martingale

🧠 EA Description: MultiStrategy_EA + Martingale

MultiStrategy_EEA + Martingale is a versatile Expert Advisor that combines several technical indicators to generate precise trading signals.
It offers two operating modes: normal mode or martingale mode, depending on the strategy you want to apply.

Every parameter is fully adjustable, allowing you to adapt the EA to your own trading style.

⚠️ Important:
The effectiveness of this EA directly depends on:

  • the strategy you decide to apply,

  • your personal settings,

  • and above all, your money management.

When properly configured, it becomes a powerful and flexible tool capable of adapting to different market conditions.

Available Indicators:

  • EMA (fast/slow crossover)

  • Bollinger Bands (normal mode or breakout)

  • Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun crossover)

  • Parabolic SAR

  • Alligator (Bill Williams)

  • MACD (main/signal crossover)

  • RSI (bounce or breakout of the 50-level)

  • MFI (oversold or breakout)

  • SMC (Smart Money Concepts)

    • Order Blocks

    • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

🎯 Core Principle

The EA enters a trade only if all ENABLED filters point in the same direction (100% alignment).
→ This drastically reduces false signals.

⚙️ Two Trading Modes: Normal & Martingale

✔️ Normal Mode

  • Fixed lot

  • TP/SL defined in USD

  • Only one active position at a time
    ➡️ Ideal for conservative traders.

✔️ Advanced Martingale Mode

Two variants available:

🔸 Multiplication Martingale

  • Lot = Base lot × (Multiplier ^ Level)

  • TP/SL also increase proportionally
    ➡️ A classic but optimized version.

🔸 Custom Martingale

You can define:

  • Your own lot size for each level

  • Your own TP/SL (in USD)
    ➡️ Allows progressive, hybrid, or non-exponential strategies.

Features:

  • Automatic management of the initial direction (Buy/Sell)

  • Detection of the last profitable trade

  • Automatic reset after TP

  • Level limit (built-in safety)

  • Unlimited levels available (aggressive mode)

🛡️ Safety and Risk Management

💰 Global TP/SL (in USD)

  • Global TP stop: stops the EA entirely once the daily target is reached

  • Global SL: protection against unfavorable streaks

  • Instant closure of all open positions

⚠️ Additional Protections

  • Automatic respect of broker limits: min lot, max lot, lot step

  • Calculation of TP/SL in price based on tick value

NB: The Martingale mode requires a large amount of capital to be truly effective and reach its full potential. To take full advantage of it and reduce risks, it is highly recommended to use a cent account. With $500, you get 50,000 cents, which provides a much larger margin to support Martingale levels and optimize profitability.

