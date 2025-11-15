Trend Meter

Trend Meter – Multicurrency Trend Power Analyzer

The Trend Meter is a powerful and ultra-lightweight indicator that instantly shows you trend direction and trend strength in a clean, color-based “Trend Meter” display.

It analyzes multiple timeframes, multiple symbols and several internal trend calculations – then combines everything into a simple, professional visual signal.

Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders and swing traders.

🔍 Main Features

✔ 3 Trend Modules: Trend Meter 1, 2 and 3

Each module uses a different trend detection method:

  1. Trend Meter 1 – early trend detection

  2. Trend Meter 2 – main trend logic

  3. Trend Meter 3 – strongest filtering (only strong trends)

All three can be used together for confirmation or individually.

📊 Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency

  • Works on any symbol

  • Works on any timeframe

  • No repaint

  • Very low CPU usage

🎨 Fully Customizable

You can modify everything directly from the input menu:

  • Colors

  • Width

  • Height

  • Text size

  • Panel position

  • Trend sensitivity

  • Timeframe

  • Symbol

No coding required.

🔥 Why Traders Love It

  • Clear BUY and SELL signals

  • Clean and minimalistic visual panel

  • Helps avoid bad entries in flat markets

  • Perfect confirmation tool for any strategy

  • Works with EAs, manual strategies, scalping and more

📦 New in This Release

  • Code fully rebuilt

  • 3 independent trend modules

  • Faster response time

  • Improved color logic

  • Fully labeled inputs

  • Better performance in testing


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis