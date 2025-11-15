Trend Meter – Multicurrency Trend Power Analyzer

The Trend Meter is a powerful and ultra-lightweight indicator that instantly shows you trend direction and trend strength in a clean, color-based “Trend Meter” display.

It analyzes multiple timeframes, multiple symbols and several internal trend calculations – then combines everything into a simple, professional visual signal.

Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders and swing traders.

🔍 Main Features

✔ 3 Trend Modules: Trend Meter 1, 2 and 3

Each module uses a different trend detection method:

Trend Meter 1 – early trend detection Trend Meter 2 – main trend logic Trend Meter 3 – strongest filtering (only strong trends)

All three can be used together for confirmation or individually.

📊 Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency

Works on any symbol

Works on any timeframe

No repaint

Very low CPU usage

🎨 Fully Customizable

You can modify everything directly from the input menu:

Colors

Width

Height

Text size

Panel position

Trend sensitivity

Timeframe

Symbol

No coding required.

🔥 Why Traders Love It

Clear BUY and SELL signals

Clean and minimalistic visual panel

Helps avoid bad entries in flat markets

Perfect confirmation tool for any strategy

Works with EAs, manual strategies, scalping and more

📦 New in This Release