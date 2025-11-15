Trend Meter
- Göstergeler
- Mahmud Hisso
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Trend Meter – Multicurrency Trend Power Analyzer
The Trend Meter is a powerful and ultra-lightweight indicator that instantly shows you trend direction and trend strength in a clean, color-based “Trend Meter” display.
It analyzes multiple timeframes, multiple symbols and several internal trend calculations – then combines everything into a simple, professional visual signal.
Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders and swing traders.
🔍 Main Features
✔ 3 Trend Modules: Trend Meter 1, 2 and 3
Each module uses a different trend detection method:
-
Trend Meter 1 – early trend detection
-
Trend Meter 2 – main trend logic
-
Trend Meter 3 – strongest filtering (only strong trends)
All three can be used together for confirmation or individually.
📊 Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency
-
Works on any symbol
-
Works on any timeframe
-
No repaint
-
Very low CPU usage
🎨 Fully Customizable
You can modify everything directly from the input menu:
-
Colors
-
Width
-
Height
-
Text size
-
Panel position
-
Trend sensitivity
-
Timeframe
-
Symbol
No coding required.
🔥 Why Traders Love It
-
Clear BUY and SELL signals
-
Clean and minimalistic visual panel
-
Helps avoid bad entries in flat markets
-
Perfect confirmation tool for any strategy
-
Works with EAs, manual strategies, scalping and more
📦 New in This Release
-
Code fully rebuilt
-
3 independent trend modules
-
Faster response time
-
Improved color logic
-
Fully labeled inputs
-
Better performance in testing