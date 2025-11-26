FAQ – MARKET ANOMALIES EA (READ BEFORE USING)

--------------------------------------------------

📊 MOST COMMON BUYER QUESTIONS



1. BROKER & TIMEZONE COMPATIBILITY

“Will the EA work with my broker (IC Markets, Exness, Oanda, HFM Indonesia, FundedNext, etc.)?”

“What timezone does the EA require?”

Answer:

The EA only works correctly with brokers using GMT +2 or GMT +3 (FTMO, IC Markets, Pepperstone, Darwinex, Vantage, etc.).

2. PROP FIRM COMPATIBILITY

"Does it work with prop firms?" "For example, can it be used on FTMO or similar firms?"

Answer: Yes — the EA is designed with prop-firm trading in mind. It includes randomised entries, exits and stop losses, as well as unique trade comments and magic numbers, so every user has a distinct trading footprint. It may occasionally hold trades during high-impact news to capture strong market movements, so make sure your prop firm allows news trading — or simply disable the EA before major events to stay within the rules.















3. DRAWDOWN PROTECTOR

"Is the drawdown based on balance or equity?" "When I set 4%, does it close all open trades at 4% equity drawdown?"

Answer: The EA checks the starting balance of each day and compares it to the current equity in real time. If equity drops more than the set percentage, it immediately closes all open trades to protect the account from further drawdown.













4. RISK SETTINGS

"What's the difference between Low / Medium / High risk?" "How much can I lose per day?" "How do I use manual risk?"

Answer: Low risk: around 2–4% max daily risk Medium risk: around 5–10% max daily risk High risk: aggressive setting for faster prop firm challenges

If you set Risk Type to “Manual”, you can define your own maximum % risk per day for full control.

The system uses relatively large stop losses to protect the strategy’s long-term edge. Trades rarely hit the stop loss, so even though the max risk % might seem high, it is very uncommon to lose that full amount — it would only happen if all strategies hit stop loss on the same day, which is very rare.

















5. ACCOUNT SIZE INPUT

“Should I enter my account balance here?”





Answer:

Yes — input your actual account size (for example $200,000 for a 200K FTMO account).

The EA automatically calculates position size and drawdowns based on this value.









6. TRADE LOGIC / FREQUENCY

“How many trades per day?”

“Can there be more than one open trade?”





Answer:

Normally 1–2 trades per day, occasionally 3.

Total daily risk is divided across all open trades.









7. TRADE TIMING

“When does it open or close trades?”

“Is it time-based or indicator-based?”





Answer:

The EA uses a time-based exit system. All trades close automatically before the end of the trading day.

It never holds trades over the weekend.









8. BACKTESTING QUESTIONS

“Why does my backtest look different?”

“Why is drawdown high?”

“What data mode should I use?”





Answer:

Use 1-minute OHLC mode for accurate backtesting.

Results can differ between brokers due to timezone and price feed.

The EA trades on M1 bar-open logic — tick data is not required.









9. STOP LOSS / TAKE PROFIT

“Why does my trade have Stop Loss but no Take Profit?”





Answer:

The system uses time-based exits instead of take-profit targets.

Stop losses are volatility-based for long-term robustness.









10. INSTALLATION & VERSION UPDATES

“When should I install the new version?”





Answer:

Update after all trades for the day have closed — ideally in the evening before midnight.

Attach the new version before the next trading day.









11. VPS USAGE

“Do I need a VPS?”





Answer:

Yes, a VPS is strongly recommended for 24/5 operation.

VPS downtime can cause trade-sync issues.









12. EXPECTED RETURNS

“How long to pass a prop challenge?”





Answer:

Low risk: usually 3–6 months

Medium risk: around 1–3 months

High risk: potentially under 1 month (depending on market conditions)









13. SYMBOL & TIMEFRAME

“Does it work on BTC / XAUUSD / other symbols?”

“What timeframe should I attach to?”





Answer:

The EA is built specifically for USDJPY.

Timeframe does not matter — logic is internal and pattern-based.









14. RANDOMISATION FEATURE

“What does Randomisation actually do?”





Answer:

It slightly randomises entry, exit, and stop-loss timing to ensure every user’s trades are unique.

This helps ensure compliance with prop firm rules by preventing identical trade patterns across accounts.









15. GENERAL SETUP / FIRST-TIME USE

“Can I run it the same day I attach it?”





Answer:

No — the EA waits until the next trading day after being attached.

This prevents incorrect trades from being triggered on the first day of installation.