Installation Guide - Market Anomalies EA

INSTALLATION GUIDE



1. Attach the EA to one USDJPY chart only.

Timeframe doesn’t matter.





2. Use a broker with GMT +2 or GMT +3 server time for both prop firm and personal accounts.

This ensures correct performance.

If your broker is not GMT +2 or +3, the EA may trade at incorrect hours.





3. In the EA inputs:

- Portfolio Manager: Enter the number of Eriksson Systems EAs running on this account to automatically split the risk.

- Set your Account Balance (for example 100000 for a 100K account).

- Choose a unique Magic Number.

- Set your own Trade Comment.

- Select your preferred Risk Type and Level.

- If using Manual Risk, you can set your own maximum % risk per day.

- Recommended Drawdown Protector: 4% (matches most prop firm daily limits).

- For prop firm accounts, Low or Medium risk levels are recommended.





4. For prop firm accounts:

- Ensure news trading is allowed.

If your firm allows holding trades during news but not opening/closing,

temporarily disable the EA during that restricted period.

- Make sure all positions close correctly at the end of the day.

The EA is not designed to hold any trades overnight.





5. After attaching:

- Enable “Allow Algo Trading” in the EA settings.

- Turn ON “Algo Trading” at the top of MT5.

- A blue icon should appear in the top-right corner of the chart when the EA is active.





6. The EA will start trading the next day after being attached.

VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation to ensure continuous trading.





FAQ AND COMMON QUESTIONS

For detailed explanations of risk settings, broker requirements, drawdown protection,

and prop firm compatibility, please read the full FAQ here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765305