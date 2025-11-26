Installation Guide - Market Anomalies EA
Trading Systems

Installation Guide - Market Anomalies EA

26 November 2025, 15:55
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
INSTALLATION GUIDE

1. Attach the EA to one USDJPY chart only.

   Timeframe doesn’t matter.


2. Use a broker with GMT +2 or GMT +3 server time for both prop firm and personal accounts.

   This ensures correct performance.

   If your broker is not GMT +2 or +3, the EA may trade at incorrect hours.


3. In the EA inputs:

  - Portfolio Manager: Enter the number of Eriksson Systems EAs running on this account to automatically split the risk.

   - Set your Account Balance (for example 100000 for a 100K account).

   - Choose a unique Magic Number.

   - Set your own Trade Comment.

   - Select your preferred Risk Type and Level.

   - If using Manual Risk, you can set your own maximum % risk per day.

   - Recommended Drawdown Protector: 4% (matches most prop firm daily limits).

   - For prop firm accounts, Low or Medium risk levels are recommended.


4. For prop firm accounts:

   - Ensure news trading is allowed.

     If your firm allows holding trades during news but not opening/closing,

     temporarily disable the EA during that restricted period.

   - Make sure all positions close correctly at the end of the day.

     The EA is not designed to hold any trades overnight.


5. After attaching:

   - Enable “Allow Algo Trading” in the EA settings.

   - Turn ON “Algo Trading” at the top of MT5.

   - A blue icon should appear in the top-right corner of the chart when the EA is active.


6. The EA will start trading the next day after being attached.

   VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation to ensure continuous trading.


FAQ AND COMMON QUESTIONS

For detailed explanations of risk settings, broker requirements, drawdown protection,

and prop firm compatibility, please read the full FAQ here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765305