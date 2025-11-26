Installation Guide - Market Anomalies EA

--------------------------------------------------
INSTALLATION GUIDE
1. Attach the EA to one USDJPY chart only.
Timeframe doesn’t matter.
2. Use a broker with GMT +2 or GMT +3 server time for both prop firm and personal accounts.
This ensures correct performance.
If your broker is not GMT +2 or +3, the EA may trade at incorrect hours.
3. In the EA inputs:
- Portfolio Manager: Enter the number of Eriksson Systems EAs running on this account to automatically split the risk.
- Set your Account Balance (for example 100000 for a 100K account).
- Choose a unique Magic Number.
- Set your own Trade Comment.
- Select your preferred Risk Type and Level.
- If using Manual Risk, you can set your own maximum % risk per day.
- Recommended Drawdown Protector: 4% (matches most prop firm daily limits).
- For prop firm accounts, Low or Medium risk levels are recommended.
4. For prop firm accounts:
- Ensure news trading is allowed.
If your firm allows holding trades during news but not opening/closing,
temporarily disable the EA during that restricted period.
- Make sure all positions close correctly at the end of the day.
The EA is not designed to hold any trades overnight.
5. After attaching:
- Enable “Allow Algo Trading” in the EA settings.
- Turn ON “Algo Trading” at the top of MT5.
- A blue icon should appear in the top-right corner of the chart when the EA is active.
6. The EA will start trading the next day after being attached.
VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation to ensure continuous trading.
FAQ AND COMMON QUESTIONS
For detailed explanations of risk settings, broker requirements, drawdown protection,
and prop firm compatibility, please read the full FAQ here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765305