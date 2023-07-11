SMC Range Breakout EA

5
MetaTrader 4: link 

Range Breakout EA – Low Drawdown, H1 Strategy


A low-frequency breakout EA designed for controlled risk and clean market structure.

The system trades well-defined ranges only and enters breakouts confirmed by Smart Money Concepts.
No overtrading. No signal spam.

The EA can be used in two effective ways:

  • Smaller accounts: slightly higher risk per trade for growth

  • Larger accounts: lower risk per trade for smooth equity and reduced drawdown, while maintaining a strong edge compared to aggressive systems

Key Features

  • Range-based breakout logic

  • Smart Money confirmation (liquidity & order blocks)

  • Fixed risk-to-reward (1:2)

  • Adjustable stop loss (~20 pips default)

  • No martingale

  • No grid

Recommended Use

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Symbols tested: GBPJPY, USDJPY, XAUUSD

  • Account type: ECN / Raw spread

Important

This EA trades selectively and will not produce daily signals.
Designed for traders who prefer structure, patience, and risk control.

Always test on demo before live trading.

    Reviews 2
    Samuelso728
    19
    Samuelso728 2025.05.03 09:45 
     

    Great EA! But it would be great if we could add a trailing stop loss function to further reduce the risk. My English is not good, I may have typed some words wrong, sorry

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    Samuelso728
    19
    Samuelso728 2025.05.03 09:45 
     

    Great EA! But it would be great if we could add a trailing stop loss function to further reduce the risk. My English is not good, I may have typed some words wrong, sorry

    Carl Alexander Lundin
    613
    Reply from developer Carl Alexander Lundin 2025.05.04 10:25
    Hi, thanks for the review. This is something I will look into for you!
    [Deleted] 2023.09.06 11:30 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Carl Alexander Lundin
    613
    Reply from developer Carl Alexander Lundin 2023.09.12 20:46
    Thanks for the review!
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