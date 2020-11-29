Stable growth for USDJPY

This trading strategy is suitable for USDJPY only, with an average annualized rate of return 20%~25%


Trading conditions reminder:

  1. Select the USDJPY currency pair;
  2. Initial deposit: >= 1000USD;
  3. Leverage: >1:100; 1:500 mode is recommended;
  4. This strategy is a fully automated trading script, no need to manually open and close positions; of course, it also supports manual opening and closing;

If you are pursuing stable and steady growth, please choose it.


P.S  Patience and perseverance are always rewarded.











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Stanislav Tomilov
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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