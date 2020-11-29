Stable growth for USDJPY
- Experts
-
Zhi Zheng ZhangEvery currency pair has its own unique trend, I study on it and provide quantitative trading strategies for it.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 November 2020
- Activations: 5
This trading strategy is suitable for USDJPY only, with an average annualized rate of return 20%~25%
Trading conditions reminder:
- Select the USDJPY currency pair;
- Initial deposit: >= 1000USD;
- Leverage: >1:100; 1:500 mode is recommended;
- This strategy is a fully automated trading script, no need to manually open and close positions; of course, it also supports manual opening and closing;
If you are pursuing stable and steady growth, please choose it.
P.S Patience and perseverance are always rewarded.