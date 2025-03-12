TimeCome

5

TimeCome EA uses a reliable and effective level breakout trading system adapted for gold trading, this is a professional trading system created for traders!

TimeCome EA this is a reliable adviser working on three proven trading strategies, one strategy without indicators based on price action, the other two are supplemented by filtering transactions using indicators, Its built-in risk management system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, all aimed at maximizing the potential of each trade while protecting your capital.

Live signal Aggressive set: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2294354

TimeCome EA — is a system with a clear structure and transparent logic, designed for rational traders who are aware of the risks and dynamics of the market

We will not tell you about the currently fashionable artificial intelligence, self-learning trading systems and the like. On the contrary, our EA was created and by testing manual trading according to the classic canons that were written about in books, and as we know, classic levels and trading models work and will always work, but I am skeptical about filtering trades using AI or retraining methods and have repeatedly observed how they create unrealistic backtesting results. Therefore, we use only the classic working trading method!
EA is developed entirely according to a logical strategy based on market movement and has never been adjusted to historical data, we also do not hide the fact that the adviser is sometimes in a period of stagnation, this means that it can stagnate for some period of time and not bring profit, but the most important thing is that it does not destroy the deposit, such periods are actually a normal process for truly reliable advisers

The system at the core of the advisor was developed and tested manually, after which it was decided to automate it.

WITHOUT GRID, WITHOUT MARTINGALE, HARD STOP LOSS FOR EVERY TRANSACTION.


Key Features:

  • EA does not use dangerous trading methods martingale, grid, hedging.
  • Works with pending orders, each transaction is protected by SL and has TP.
  • The dynamic position closing system helps protect profits in cases where the price approaches TP but then reverses.
  • Take profit is dynamic and individual for each transaction, it is calculated using a special formula and depends on the situation and volatility in the market, but basically it is 2-5 times more than SL, which also ensures the correct ratio according to all the canons of profitable trading.
  • The advisor adheres to calm intraday trading, on average, there can be 15 transactions or more per week.
  • It is absolutely not demanding on the spread and does not need any special brokerage conditions.


    Setup and Recommendations:

    • Trading pairs: XAUUSD
    • Timeframes: H1
    • Minimum deposit: $200/0.01 lot
    • Recommended deposit: $500/0.01 lot
    • Settings: See the comments section
    • Recommended account type: With low spread
    • Leverage: From 1:100 to 1:1000


    Parameters:

    • Strategy preset - this parameter is responsible for choosing a strategy, in the name of the strategy there are markings, 2 or 3 digits, this indicates how many symbols you have in the quote after the comma, you need to choose what corresponds to your broker
    • Lot mode - this is the choice of lot calculation mode, you can choose a fixed lot, percentage of deposit loss per transaction, and automatic lot increase in steps of the number of deposit units
    • Lot size - lot parameter when selecting the "Fixed lot" mode
    • Risk in % - how much percent of the deposit are you willing to lose, parameter when selecting the "% of balance" mode
    • Step increase deposit - after how many currency units the lot will be increased, the parameter works when the "Auto increase" mode is selected
    • Step increase lot - how many lots the deal will increase, the parameter works when selecting the "Auto increase" mode
    • Time shift - broker time offset
    • % Profit Per Day - the percentage of profit per day upon receipt of which EA stops trading for that day
    • Comment - comment to the order
    • Magic number - a unique number to control the positions opened by the trading robot. Each position is marked with the specified number. Thanks to this method, the trading robot can distinguish its positions from the positions opened by another trading robot or a manual trader.
    • Trailing stop - on and off trailing stop
    • Activation distance - after what distance in pips does the trailing stop activate
    • Trailing distance - distance in pips from the order opening price from which the trailing stop will start moving after its activation
    • Trailing step - trailing stop step in pips
    • Silent close - turn on and off the dynamic deal closing function. The Dynamic Close system will gradually make the close level less favorable by the pip value you specify for each new candle, while keeping the original TP level fixed as a reference point. This creates a “trailing” close that becomes more aggressive in taking profits over time, but helps protect profits in cases where price approaches the TP but then reverses.
    • Pips for stepthe number of pips by which the profit decreases with each new candle
    • Max step - the number of candles at which the profit will decrease
    • Min distance - the number of points of profit from the order opening price, below this value the profit will not decrease and the dynamic closing stops when this value is reached


    VERY IMPORTANT: The work of the adviser directly depends on the broker's time, by default the adviser is set to shift GMT +3 this setting is inherent in most popular brokers such as ICMarkets, RoboForex and others, but if you use a broker with a distinctive time shift you need to set the shift,the number of digits of the broker's quote also makes sense, if you do not know how to do this write to me and I will help you


    How to get started:

    • After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of the purchase confirmation. Go to the "Purchases" tab and take a screenshot. We will help you with the installation and check that your broker's time zone is set correctly.
    • Enable AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to the H1 chart on XAUUSD, in the EA settings select the strategy you want it to trade and set the lot size, basically that's all, but you can also experiment with other parameters, everything is simple and clear.
    • If you don't want to delve into the settings, you can use our recommended set files, just install one of them and you're done, you can download the set files here Comment #12

    If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me before making a purchase


    Reviews 3
    Lasse Boden
    101
    Lasse Boden 2025.05.06 08:53 
     

    5 Stars – One of the Best EAs on the Market! I've been using TimeCome for a while now, and it's been very profitable so far. The performance has exceeded my expectations, and the results speak for themselves. What really stands out is the excellent support – fast, helpful, and always professional. This is truly one of the best products available in the market right now. Highly recommended!

    Reply to review