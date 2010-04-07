RVFL Indicator One Candle Strategy

UPGRADE AVAILABLE: Tired of manual trading? I just released the Automated MTF Version with Mobile Alerts and Auto-Targets. Get the Pro Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159350


Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) One Candle Strategy

Stop waking up at 3 AM to draw lines manually. Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) is the professional visual tool for the popular “One Candle” and “Daily Breakout” strategies used by institutional traders.

If you are trading the famous Daily High/Low Breakout strategy (often seen on YouTube), this tool automates the entire analysis for you. It instantly projects the Vector Breakout Levels, Stop Loss Zones, and Fibonacci Profit Targets for the current day based on yesterday's volatility.


THE PROBLEM

You know the strategy works (1:2 or 1:2.5 Risk-Reward). But executing it is hard:

  • You have to calculate the previous day's High/Low manually.

  • You have to draw the Fibonacci extension levels every single day.

  • You have to stare at the chart waiting for the breakout.


THE SOLUTION

This indicator does the math for you.

  1. Auto-Detection: Automatically identifies yesterday's High/Low range.

  2. Auto-Projection: Instantly draws your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines on the chart.

  3. Strategy Ready: Comes pre-loaded with the viral “High Precision” settings (0.9 SL / 1.25 TP) used in top-tier Gold strategies.


WANT TO AUTOMATE THE TRADE?

This indicator shows you the levels, but you still have to click the button and manage the trade.

Tired of missing the breakout while you sleep? I have developed the Fully Automated Expert Advisor (EA) version of this strategy. It trades these exact lines for you, manages the risk, and executes with sniper precision—even while you sleep.


GET THE AUTOMATED EA HERE - Range Vector Fibo Logic (Includes Time Filters, Auto-Risk Management, and Capital Protection Logic)


KEY FEATURES

  • Visual Simplicity: Clean, institutional-style lines (No chart clutter).

  • Fully Customizable: Change the Fibonacci ratios to match your own strategy (e.g., set SL to 0.8 and TP to 1.4 for a classic 1:2 setup).

  • History Back-Check: Adjust the History_Days setting to visually backtest how the levels respected price over the last 10, 20, or 30 days.

  • Gold Optimized: Default settings are tuned for XAUUSD volatility vectors.


PARAMETERS (INPUTS)

  • History_Days: How many past days to display (Default: 10).

  • Long_SL_Level / Short_SL_Level: The Fibonacci ratio for your Stop Loss (Default: 0.9).

  • Long_TP_Level / Short_TP_Level: The Fibonacci ratio for your Take Profit (Default: 1.25).

  • Visuals: Customize line colors and width to match your chart theme.


ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ravi Gurung | Quant Developer & Algo Trader Bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision.

Download this indicator for FREE now and stop drawing manual Fibonacci lines forever. If you find this tool useful, please leave a review!


