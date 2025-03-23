Institutional Trading Zones

Trade Like the Big Players! ITZ is the ultimate tool for traders looking to align with institutional movements. 

It keeps you informed about incoming and outgoing market sessions while leveraging highly optimized strategies for session signals.


Key Features:

  1.  Multi-Currency Support – Trade across different assets effortlessly.
  2.  Optimized for M1 to M30 Timeframes – Ideal for scalpers and day traders.
  3.  3 Powerful Signal Strategies – Designed for high-probability trades.
  4.  Session Markers & Alerts – Stay ahead with Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York market session notifications.
  5.  Custom Sound Alerts – Get notified with unique audio cues for better trading awareness.
  6.  Higher Winning Probability Signals – Filtered for peak-hour effectiveness.
  7.  Continuous Development & Updates – Stay ahead with regular enhancements.

We have prepared a video with useful guidelines to help you make the most of it.

Video Space: https://youtu.be/A4PpQ0NyEWs

For inquiries or personalized support, feel free to contact us via private messaging.

Interested in permanently acquiring the entire project? Let's discuss—reach out via private messaging!"


Recommended products
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
Indicators
EZ Trends  is a precision trend detection indicator designed to make market structure shifts easier to spot in real time. Using a unique EMA–HMA hybrid band system, it highlights trend direction with adaptive candle coloring, andplots reaction levels at the start of each new trend The result is a practical tool that keeps traders aligned with momentum while filtering out market noise. KEY FEATURES Trend Detection Logic A three-line channel built from the average of an EMA and HMA (midline). Exp
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicators
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
Trading Sessions Indicator Pro
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The paid version of the Trading Sessions Indicator Free product with the possibility of customizing the start/end of sessions. Trading Sessions Indicator highlights the starts and ends of each trading sessions. [OPTIONS:] Asian session Open Asian session Close Asian session OpenSummertime Asian session CloseSummertime European session Open European session Close European session Open European session Close Timeshift Please use M15-H2 timeframes for b
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Crash Crush Hunter
Muhammad Tanveer
Indicators
Hello Traders I have created this indicator to Catch SPIKES on Crash1000, Crash500 and Crash300. Follow the below mention instruction for better Result 1. When Red arrow pop up on the Chart, Take a Sell entry 2. Stay in trade until price break below from entry 3. Do not hold trades after all trades went in Blue 4. Keep adding position until spike cross below from intial entry See Example for more assistance
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Market Profile FX
Nguyen Duc Quy
Indicators
Market profile was developed by Peter Steidlmayer in the second half of last century. This is a very effective tool if you understand the nature and usage. It's not like common tools like EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger Bands. It operates independently of price, not based on price but its core is volume. The volume is normal, as the instrument is sung everywhere. But the special thing here is that the Market Profile represents the volume at each price level. 1. Price Histogram The Price Histogram i
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
Polynomial Regression Channel MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Buy 1 get 1 free how each of these input fields is used and what happens on your chart when you adjust their values: Custom text for comment : How to use : Type any text you want into the "Value" field. Result : The text you type will appear in the top-left corner of the chart window (known as the Chart Comment). You might use this for the indicator's name, version, or your own short notes. Lookback period for regression calculation : How to use : Enter an integer (e.g., 100, 200, 300). Result
PipFinite Strength Meter MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (2)
Indicators
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicators
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
SBA scalping v75
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
ini adalah indikator khusus digunakan untuk trading di binary.com dengan pair volatility 75. indikator ini sangat simpel dan mudah digunakan baik untuk yang sudah profesional atau pun yang baru dalam dunia trading terutama yang baru di market volatility 75.indikator ini lebih bertujuan untuk scalping trader dan menggunakan timeframe M1 sebagai acuan untuk entry. this is a special indicator used to trade at binary.com with a volatility pair of 75. this indicator is very simple and easy to use bot
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
Supply Demand And Turncoat Indicator
Muzeyen Yilmaz
Indicators
Think of an indicator that instantly shows you all supports, resistances and turncoats and can send a notification to your phone or an alarm on your computer. In addition to all these, it groups how many times it has entered each field and, accordingly, the strength of the field. Supply Demand And Turncoat is at your service. Setup for any TimeFrame and Chart you want and enjoy easy trading. Features: Ability to select the fields to be shown (weak, untested, turncoat, verified, proven) Merge fie
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Spike Hunter Boom Crash
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicators
Spike Hunter has been developed for Crash and boom markets. Spike Hunter does not  repaint. Also please download SPIKE HUNTER(B)-boom and SPIKE HUNTER(B)-crash from the comments section to assist with extra confirmation Buy Signal ; Make sure that the trend for boom is Uptrend on 15 and 30min. Use the SPIKE HUNTER(B)-boom on your chart. Once the Up arrow comes on and the SPIKE HUNTER(B)-boom line color is blue then its the best time to trade. Sell Signal ; Make sure that the trend for crash i
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
PVWAP Improved MT5 is an enhanced version of my personnal VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) for MetaTrader 4. It displays the volume-weighted average price, along with standard deviation bands to identify support and resistance zones.   What’s it for? VWAP shows the average price where most of the volume was traded — a useful reference to see whether the market is generally bullish or bearish. Main uses: Price above VWAP → bullish trend Price below VWAP → bearish trend Bands show overbought/o
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicators
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicators
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Multi MACD MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Smooth Aroon
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicators
Smooth Aroon  is a version of the Aroon Up and Down with smoothing and filtering. Features :  Smoothing : You have   smoothing from 0 to 99 . To smooth a signal, find the maximum value of the points in question then set the smoothing level above the maximum value. For example : If you want to smooth all signals below 30, then you should set the smoothing level above 30  This also smooths all signals above 70, since the Aroon Up and Down Oscillates between 0 and 100.   Filtering : If you only w
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (74)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (45)
Indicators
The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2025 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  Online course, manual and download presets. The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders . It combines over 10 pre
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. We have developed Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe to help traders analyze market structure more systematically and clearly, with the goal of increasing trading efficiency and creating long-term sustainability for your strategy. This tool is developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes Reversal Points an
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition, identifying where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator disp
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (97)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (24)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (23)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
Indicators
Introducing the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with integrated alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart representation. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and g
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (54)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Buy TREND PRO now and get another advanced trend indicator for free To receive, write in private messages. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS    -  INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -  VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a f
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro  — Hybrid Supertrend Scalper SuperScalp Pro expands the classic Supertrend concept into a hybrid scalping instrument designed for short- to medium-term setups across multiple timeframes (M1–H1). The indicator combines a visually intuitive Supertrend band with multiple optional confirmation metrics to deliver high-probability entries while keeping risk management simple: stop loss and take profit levels are computed dynamically from ATR and drawn directly on the chart. Alerts are
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
Indicators
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 (Version 3.92 – Enhanced Pairs) Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator with Advanced Signal Detection Overview The Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines the trend-following capabilities of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR) with the momentum strength measurement of the Average Directional Index (ADX). This enhanced version features pair-specific optimization, a multi-language alert system, and a com
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (10)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
More from author
RSI Alert Tool
Clemence Benjamin
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This wonderful tool works on any pair producing alerts whenever the market enters the overbought and oversold zones of the market. The signals come as  BUY or SELL but it does not necessarily mean you should go on and execute order, but that you should begin to study the chart for potential reversal. For advanced signal tools check out some of our premium tools like Dual Impulse.
FREE
Dual Impulse
Clemence Benjamin
Indicators
This is a custom indicator based on candlestick price action. It generates alerts for buy or sell signals on any trading instrument. There are explanatory materials available for signal validation, entry, and exit techniques. To learn more, search for Benjc Trade Advisor on YouTube for explanatory videos. The latest version includes trend and oscillator filters to enhance signal accuracy.  Future updates will likely come with price increases. When a signal is generated, the system prompts immedi
FREE
Harmonic Hybrid
Clemence Benjamin
Indicators
Volume and RSI-based sniper entry signals for Boom and Crash synthetics feature robust entry alert systems. For more advanced filter signals, consider the Harmonic Hybrid Pro. When trading spikes, three orders are strategically placed to manage risk, with the third order positioned close to the highest probability of a spike. Signals are no longer valid fifteen minutes after the final order, and any losses should be closed promptly. For take profit (Tp), it is advisable to exit shortly after a s
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review