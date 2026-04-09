SuperScalp Gold
- Experts
-
Van Minh NguyenHello! I'm an independent EA developer with a passion for algorithmic trading and automated systems. I specialize in building Expert Advisors and indicators for the MetaTrader platform, with a focus on reliability, performance, and user-friendly design. I’m here to share quality trading tools and
- Version: 8.4
- Updated: 1 August 2026
- Activations: 10
SuperScalp Gold is an automated scalping EA designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), built for traders who prefer selective, high-quality trades over aggressive overtrading. It combines disciplined trade entries, advanced risk management, and flexible money management into a structured automated trading system.
VERIFIED LIVE PERFORMANCE
View the verified real-money performance before you buy: [Live Trading]
USER GUIDE: View the setup guide and recommended set files: [Click Here]
COMMUNITY: Join the SuperScalp Gold community: [Click Here]
Special introductory price for early buyers. The price will increase gradually in future updates toward the regular price of $299.
Built on the proven SuperScalp Pro trading methodology, the EA combines trend-following entries, multiple signal filters, and advanced trade management to capture high-probability intraday opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.
KEY FEATURES
- No Grid. No Martingale.
- Selective, high-quality trade entries based on a proven trend-following methodology.
- Built-in risk protection with drawdown control, account protection, and position limits.
- Dynamic money management with adaptive lot sizing and ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- Advanced trade management including break-even, trailing stop, and partial close.
- Session and weekend protection to reduce unnecessary market exposure.
- Real-time dashboard for monitoring trades, profit, and risk.
TRADE MANAGEMENT
Every position is managed with:
- Pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to control risk from the moment the trade is opened
- Smart break-even and trailing stop functions to protect profits and optimize running trades
- A trade management system designed to control the full lifecycle of each position, from entry to exit in a structured and disciplined way
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum deposit: 500 USD (recommended 1000 USD or higher)
- Account type: ECN or Raw spread
- Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
- Account mode: Hedge (recommended)
- VPS: Recommended for stable operation
Ideal for traders who:
- Prefer selective entries over high-frequency trading.
- Want a structured risk management framework with drawdown protection.
- Need built-in trade management, session control, and dynamic lot sizing.
- Trade Prop Firm accounts and require daily drawdown protection.
- Prefer quality setups over a large number of trades.
SUPPORT
After purchase, contact me via MQL5 Messages for setup guidance, recommended set files, optimization support, and the complete User Guide: [Van Minh Nguyen]
RISK WARNING
Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
devo dire un ottimo EA sono molto soddisfatto del prodotto e la bravura dell autore e sempre in miglioramento e semplicissimo da usare... se devo dare qualche consiglio vorrei vederlo lavorare su m1 e h1