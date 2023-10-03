Ivy Smart EA

  • Experts
  • iyiola james
    iyiola james

    iyiola james

    I am a programmer with over 10 years experience in hmo business and derivatives trading.

    I have passion for mt4, mt5, binary options, tradestation and ctrader ea, scripts, strategy and indicators development.

    Download and checkout all our eas and Indicators on mql5.com
    3 comments
  • Version: 8.0
  • Updated: 3 October 2023
  • Activations: 11

Yo can watch the Robot trade here https://youtu.be/LkadOz4sedU

Remember to change THE MM POSSITION SIZING SETTING IN EA FOR YOUR ACCOUNT TYPE.

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR MICRO ACCOUNT=3,000 TO 5,000

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR STANDARD ACCOUNT = 30,000 TO 50,000


This is the best EA you can find anywhere. It runs with the safest algorithm that monitors the market 24 hours 7 days.

This product is good for everyone, it's user friendly with over 6000 lines of codes. 

Please read this instructions carefully and follow it to make profitable trades.

This is a stand alone ea. No need for any human intervention after it's installation 

Newbie friendly - Can be used by anyone as it requires No setting, No preset files. Nothing whatsoever, Just Install and watch your profit grow

100% Handsfree

Auto trading

Built-in lot size 

Auto take profit- 

Built-in stop loss

Auto volatility check

AUTO RISK CALCULATOR; This calculates the risk to reward ratio and place trades/lot size accordingly. With this feature, you cannot be wrong as everything this EA does is in proportion to the risk level, volatility, market sentiments, news, technical cognizance, and its built in Artificial Intelligence. 

The strategy is based on over 21 metatrader indicators coupled with Artificial Intelligence, which are completely redesigned, refined and combined with a neural network.

All neural network settings are built into the Expert Advisor, and requires no additional setting of preset files.

To protect the deposit, it always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit same time the trade is placed.

Recommendations

  • Currency pair: EURUSD 5 MINUTES TIMFRAME ONLY.
  • Timeframe: M5 (Five minutes only
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: Any with a minimum spread 
  • Brokers: Any broker

PLEASE. DOWNLOAD THIS EA, TEST IT AND SEE HOW IT WORKS TO MAKE PROFIT.

WISHING YOU MORE WINNING DAYS!!!

NB; You can test/backtest this EA on any currency pairs stated above, However, do not use the EA on any JPY Pairs. It's most suited for EURUSD 5 Minutes Timeframe.

> Also, remember to change THE MM POSSITION SIZING SETTING FOR YOUR ACCOUNT TYPE.

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR MICRO ACCOUNT=3,000 TO 5,000

MM POSSITION SIZING FOR STANDARD ACCOUNT =30,000 TO 50,000


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Smart Funded Hft
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4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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