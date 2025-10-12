Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout

Sunrise Gold EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD.

It places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at the previous candle's High and Low with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit system.

This ensures adaptive trade sizing and controlled risk per market volatility.

Main Features

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD and GPBUSD (H1 chart)

✅ Uses previous day breakout logic

✅ ATR-based SL/TP with configurable ratio

✅ Dynamic lot sizing based on equity risk (%)

✅ Break-even and trailing stop system

✅ Local time session control

✅ Clean chart interface with live status info

✅ 100% compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers

✅ No martingale, grid, or averaging strategies

✅ No DLLs or external dependencies

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD, GPBUSD

Timeframe: H1

Signal Timeframe: D1

ATR Timeframe: H1

Risk: 2%

Start Hour: 07 (Local Time GMT + 7)

End Hour: 22 (Local Time GMT + 7)

Important Notes

Place EA on XAUUSD H1 or GPBUSD H1 chart .

Enable AutoTrading .

Ensure sufficient free margin for pending orders.

The EA will automatically delete pending orders after the trading session ends.

Minimum balance US$500 or US5 (cent account) for trial mode



