Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout

Sunrise Gold EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD.
It places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at the previous candle's High and Low with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit system.
This ensures adaptive trade sizing and controlled risk per market volatility.

Main Features

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD and GPBUSD (H1 chart)
✅ Uses previous day breakout logic
ATR-based SL/TP with configurable ratio
Dynamic lot sizing based on equity risk (%)
Break-even and trailing stop system
Local time session control
✅ Clean chart interface with live status info
✅ 100% compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers
✅ No martingale, grid, or averaging strategies
✅ No DLLs or external dependencies

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD, GPBUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Signal Timeframe: D1

  • ATR Timeframe: H1

  • Risk: 2%

  • Start Hour: 07 (Local Time GMT + 7)

  • End Hour: 22 (Local Time GMT + 7)

    Important Notes

    • Place EA on XAUUSD H1 or GPBUSD H1 chart.

    • Enable AutoTrading.

    • Ensure sufficient free margin for pending orders.

    • The EA will automatically delete pending orders after the trading session ends.

    • Minimum balance US$500 or US5 (cent account) for trial mode


