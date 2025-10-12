Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout
- Ruspihanto
- Versione: 1.28
- Attivazioni: 10
Sunrise Gold EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD.
It places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at the previous candle's High and Low with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit system.
This ensures adaptive trade sizing and controlled risk per market volatility.
Main Features
✅ Optimized for XAUUSD and GPBUSD (H1 chart)
✅ Uses previous day breakout logic
✅ ATR-based SL/TP with configurable ratio
✅ Dynamic lot sizing based on equity risk (%)
✅ Break-even and trailing stop system
✅ Local time session control
✅ Clean chart interface with live status info
✅ 100% compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers
✅ No martingale, grid, or averaging strategies
✅ No DLLs or external dependencies
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD, GPBUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Signal Timeframe: D1
-
ATR Timeframe: H1
-
Risk: 2%
-
Start Hour: 07 (Local Time GMT + 7)
-
End Hour: 22 (Local Time GMT + 7)
Important Notes
-
Place EA on XAUUSD H1 or GPBUSD H1 chart.
-
Enable AutoTrading.
-
Ensure sufficient free margin for pending orders.
-
The EA will automatically delete pending orders after the trading session ends.
-
Minimum balance US$500 or US5 (cent account) for trial mode