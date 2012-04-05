Daily Bar Number Indicator for MT5

The Daily Bar Number Indicator displays the sequential number of each candle directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It helps traders follow intraday bar counts and analyze session patterns easily.

Main Features:

Shows bar numbers below each candle in real time.

Customizable color, font, and size.

Option to hide even numbers for a clearer view.

Supports custom trading sessions (e.g., 08:00–18:00).

Adjustable number of days to display.

Lightweight and compatible with all timeframes.

Notes:

For best performance on lower timeframes, limit the number of visible days. The indicator may show slight misalignment after long runs — simply refresh the chart to fix it.

Use it to:

Track bar sequences, study intraday behavior, or spot recurring session patterns across Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto.



