Daily Bar Number Indicator
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
Daily Bar Number Indicator for MT5
The Daily Bar Number Indicator displays the sequential number of each candle directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It helps traders follow intraday bar counts and analyze session patterns easily.
Main Features:
-
Shows bar numbers below each candle in real time.
-
Customizable color, font, and size.
-
Option to hide even numbers for a clearer view.
-
Supports custom trading sessions (e.g., 08:00–18:00).
-
Adjustable number of days to display.
-
Lightweight and compatible with all timeframes.
Notes:
For best performance on lower timeframes, limit the number of visible days. The indicator may show slight misalignment after long runs — simply refresh the chart to fix it.
Use it to:
Track bar sequences, study intraday behavior, or spot recurring session patterns across Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto.