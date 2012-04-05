Daily Bar Number Indicator

Daily Bar Number Indicator for MT5

The Daily Bar Number Indicator displays the sequential number of each candle directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It helps traders follow intraday bar counts and analyze session patterns easily.

Main Features:

  • Shows bar numbers below each candle in real time.

  • Customizable color, font, and size.

  • Option to hide even numbers for a clearer view.

  • Supports custom trading sessions (e.g., 08:00–18:00).

  • Adjustable number of days to display.

  • Lightweight and compatible with all timeframes.

Notes:
For best performance on lower timeframes, limit the number of visible days. The indicator may show slight misalignment after long runs — simply refresh the chart to fix it.

Use it to:
Track bar sequences, study intraday behavior, or spot recurring session patterns across Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto.


More from author
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicators
AMD Adaptive Moving Average (AAMA) AAMA is an adaptive moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically adjusts its responsiveness based on market conditions. Main Features: Adaptive Moving Average based on Kaufman’s Efficiency Ratio – reacts quickly in trending markets and filters noise in ranging conditions Automatic detection of the 4 AMD market phases: Accumulation, Markup (uptrend), Distribution, Markdown (downtrend) Volatility adaptation via ATR – adjusts sensitivity according
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Bubble Indicator - Price Slowdown + Volume Spike Detection A simple visual tool that shows colored squares on your chart when price slows down suddenly with a volume spike. (fill function with concentric bubble added) What it does: Spots moments when the market "hesitates" before a move Shows where big volume enters without moving price Helps anticipate potential breakouts How it works: Analyzes smaller timeframes than your current chart Detects unusually small candles (price slowdown) Checks f
SimpleCustomBox
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
SimpleCustomBox – MT5 Session Box & High/Low Lines Indicator Overview: SimpleCustomBox is a powerful and easy-to-use trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to visually highlight specific trading sessions on your chart. Define custom time ranges, instantly see the session's high and low, and make smarter trading decisions with clear visual boundaries. Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and anyone who relies on intraday price patterns. Key Features: Custom Time Sessions: Highlight any
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
Iceblock Volume
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Iceblock — an MT4 indicator identifying clusters of high volume with limited price movement (iceberg-like behavior). TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold and CFDs. Settings: VolumeLookback – candles used to compute average volume VolumeThreshold – multiplier to flag unusually high volume ClusterSize – number of nearby candles to confirm a cluster RangeComparisonPeriod – period to average candle ranges (high–low) Brief conclusion: Iceblock highligh
FREE
Mean Reversion Probability MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Mean Reversion Probability – Statistical Reversal Indicator Short Description Institutional-grade indicator that calculates the statistical probability of a mean reversion toward the 200-period moving average, based on historical overextension analysis. Identifies market fatigue zones with quantitative precision. Main Features Advanced Statistical Analysis – Builds a database of 500+ historical extensions to compute real probabilities Probability Score (0–99%) – Quantifies the exact likelihood
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Spikes Signal
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Spike Signal v1.2 — MT5 indicator that detects explosive Boom/Crash spikes and generates real-time scalp signals. TF: Works on all timeframes (best on M1–M15). Pair: Designed for synthetic Boom/Crash indices (Deriv), also adaptable to volatile assets. Settings: SpikeSensitivity / MinSize – spike detection sensitivity and minimum size EMA (8/21) – entry crossover signals RSI (14) – trend confirmation filter TP/SL Points – take profit and stop loss levels Trailing Exit / Alerts – dynamic exit lo
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
PVWAP Improved MT5 – Advanced Volume Weighted Average Price Indicator PVWAP Improved MT5 is an enhanced and optimized version of my personal VWAP indicator. It displays the volume-weighted average price together with several standard deviation bands that help identify potential support, resistance, and market exhaustion zones. The indicator works on all timeframes and remains lightweight even on large historical datasets. Purpose of the Indicator VWAP represents the average price where most of t
Liquidity Compression MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicators
Institutional Liquidity Compression Indicator This indicator measures real-time liquidity tightening using the normalized width of Bollinger Bands, trading volume, and average spread to identify compression phases preceding price breakouts. Display: Professional-style separate window with a histogram showing the “Compression Score” and a threshold line. Key Features Early Detection: Identifies contraction zones before major price impulses. Multi-Factor Measurement: Combines normalized Bollinger
CustomBreakout
Vincent Jose Proenca
Experts
Range Breakout EA – Simple Description Concept An automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that exploits range breakouts with two key periods: Features Automatic market hours management Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Trailing Stop Built-in testing mode for simulation Detailed logs for monitoring How It Works Records extreme prices at the start of the day Waits for a breakout of the secondary range Opens a position in the breakout direction Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Tr
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
Institutional Flow Detector
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Institutional Flow Indicator A smart volume-based tool that detects institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns. It reveals where large institutions operate. An advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns. Key Features Smart cluster detection Automatic identification Signal classification: Violet / Yellow – Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity Red / Green – Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pre
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
Better Moving Average
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
FREE
Better Moving Average MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
FREE
Session Bar Numbering for CFDs Customizable MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
This indicator allows you to number bars within a trading session for CFDs. It works on GER40, UK100, US30, US100, and US500 and is fully customizable to fit your trading style and chart preferences. Key Features & Parameters: Customizable session interval: define your own session start and end times Option to hide even numbers for a cleaner chart Adjust number distance to position the bar numbers as you prefer Font size and color: choose the size and color that suit your chart Number of days di
FREE
Custom Box CFDs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Range Box Indicator for Trading Sessions This indicator allows traders to visualize and analyze specific time ranges directly on their chart by drawing rectangular boxes for each trading session. Key Features: Customizable session interval: set your own session start and end times. Number of days displayed: choose how many past sessions are visible. Default color and special color for Monday: easily highlight weekly patterns. Adjustable border width: customize the appearance of the rectangles to
FREE
Daily Bar Number CFD
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
indicator that numbers the bars (candles) in a custom trading session. The indicator allows: Defining the session start time (StartHour and StartMinute) Displaying numbers only on odd bars (if AfficherUniquementImpairs is true) Displaying numbers on the last N days (NbJours) Customizing the color and font size of the text The indicator will loop through the bars of the last N days and, for each day, start counting from the session start time. It will display the bar number (starting at 1) belo
FREE
Candle Activity Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
The Candle Activity Visualizer turns your chart into a dynamic heatmap, giving you a clear view of buying and selling pressure. In-Depth Market Insight: Active Zone Detection: The algorithm highlights areas where high volume builds up within a narrow price range, revealing key pressure zones. Real-Time Intensity: Colors adjust in real time, shifting smoothly from cool tones to warmer shades as activity increases. Visual Customization: 5 Color Palettes: Choose from five professionally designed th
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
SmartBubbles Accumulation
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Bubble Indicator - Price Slowdown + Volume Spike Detection A simple visual tool that shows colored squares on your chart when price slows down suddenly with a volume spike. What it does: Spots moments when the market "hesitates" before a move Shows where big volume enters without moving price Helps anticipate potential breakouts How it works: Analyzes smaller timeframes than your current chart Detects unusually small candles (price slowdown) Checks for unusually high volume (volume spike) Displ
Pivot PDHL Levels
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
AutoPivot - Automatic Pivot Points Indicator MT4 indicator displaying pivot points (PP, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3) and previous day levels (PDH/PDL). Main features: Automatic timeframe adaptation based on chart (H4/D1/W1) Zones between PDH/PDL and the nearest support/resistance level 8 pre-configured color themes Full customization of colors, line styles and zone opacity Compact labels with optional price display Configurable automatic updates Levels calculated using standard pivot points method. Zone
Structural Trend Lines
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume Profile Rectangle  Summary An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution. What it does: Displays horizontal volume : Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars Bullish/Bearish analysis : Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-
Nexus Signal System
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION The Nexus Signal System is an MT4 indicator that combines 12 technical criteria to generate trading signals. The system analyzes the confluence of multiple factors (trend, momentum, volume, S/R zones) before validating a signal, which reduces the number of false signals compared to indicators using a single criterion. ANALYSIS CRITERIA (Scoring 0–15 points): Pattern detection (pin bars, engulfing) Multi-Timeframe Analysis (higher timeframe trend confirmation) ADX Market Reg
NexusSignal Scalping
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION The Nexus Signal System is an MT4 indicator that combines 12 technical criteria to generate trading signals. The system analyzes the confluence of multiple factors (trend, momentum, volume, S/R zones) before validating a signal, which reduces the number of false signals compared to indicators using a single criterion. ANALYSIS CRITERIA (Scoring 0–15 points): Pattern detection (pin bars, engulfing) Multi-Timeframe Analysis (higher timeframe trend confirmation) ADX Market Reg
