Daily Bar Number Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
Daily Bar Number Indicator for MT5
Overview:
The Daily Bar Number Indicator is a custom-built professional tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays the sequential number of each bar within your trading session — directly on the chart.
It’s perfect for traders who want to visually track intraday bar counts, analyze session structure, or study recurring price patterns during specific market hours.
Key Features:
-
Displays bar numbers directly below each candle in real time.
-
Fully customizable text color, font size, and font family to match your chart style.
-
Option to hide even numbers for a cleaner visual layout.
-
Supports custom trading sessions with user-defined start and end times (e.g., 08:00–18:00).
-
Adjustable Days to Display ( DaysToShow ) parameter — ideal for limiting how much historical data is shown.
-
Smart placement of labels below candles ensures clear and stable visualization without overlap.
-
Efficient processing: only new bars are calculated, minimizing CPU usage.
-
Compatible with all timeframes (from M1 to MN).
Performance Notes:
-
On very low timeframes (such as M1) or when displaying too many historical days, the indicator may experience a slight performance overload or temporary visual misalignment.
-
This is not a malfunction — a quick refresh (for example, by switching to another timeframe and back) will fully restore proper display.
-
For optimal performance, it’s recommended to limit the number of visible days when using lower timeframes.
-
The indicator is functional but not fully stable on cryptocurrency pairs, due to irregular market data and continuous sessions — however, it still performs correctly in most cases.
Ideal Use Cases:
-
Counting and tracking bar sequences within defined trading sessions.
-
Intraday and scalping strategies that rely on precise candle numbering.
-
Identifying session-based patterns and behaviors across different markets.
-
Works seamlessly on Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto.
Summary:
The Daily Bar Number Indicator MT5 is a handcrafted yet professional-grade tool, built for traders who demand precision and clarity in their intraday analysis. Its smart session control, customizable visuals, and stable performance make it an excellent addition to any trader’s technical toolkit.