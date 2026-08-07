Aurum Flow Matrix

Aurum Flow Matrix is an advanced XAUUSD volume intelligence indicator that detects buying, selling, and absorption zones. It displays zone strength, estimated flow, confidence, retest status, market bias, and the nearest active zone through a clean professional dashboard.

Aurum Flow Matrix provides visual market analysis and potential trade setups directly on the  chart  The indicator does not execute trades automatically; all trading decisions remain under the user's control.

                                                                                                                                      post

Aurum Flow Matrix is a professional volume intelligence indicator developed for XAUUSD. It identifies high-activity price zones where unusual buying, selling, or absorption behavior may have occurred.

The indicator transforms broker volume and price activity into clear, easy-to-read zones, helping traders locate potential support, resistance, demand, and supply areas without overcrowding the chart.

Main Zone Types

  • Buy Cluster – potential demand created by strong buying pressure.
  • Sell Cluster – potential supply created by strong selling pressure.
  • Buy Absorption – selling pressure was absorbed and rejected by buyers.
  • Sell Absorption – buying pressure was absorbed and rejected by sellers.

Each zone includes useful information such as:

  • Estimated activity flow
  • Zone strength from 0 to 10
  • Confidence level
  • Zone status
  • Number of previous tests

Zone Status

  • Fresh – the zone has not yet been retested.
  • Tested Once – the zone has received one price retest.
  • Tested Multiple Times – the zone may gradually lose strength.
  • Exhausted – the zone has been tested repeatedly.
  • Broken – price has closed clearly beyond the zone.

Fresh, high-strength zones aligned with the market direction generally deserve the most attention.

Professional Dashboard

The compact dashboard displays:

  • Current market bias
  • Nearest active zone
  • Zone strength
  • Confidence level
  • Estimated flow
  • Zone status
  • Distance from current price

The dashboard can be hidden with the on-chart button.

Confirmation Candle

Aurum Flow Matrix highlights the candle associated with the detected zone using clear SMC-style colors. This allows the trader to identify the original reaction candle and understand where the zone was created.

Recommended Use

The indicator is optimized for XAUUSD and is best viewed on M5 for entry analysis. M15, M30, and H1 can also be used for broader market context.

A practical setup is:

  • Use the dashboard to identify the market bias.
  • Focus on fresh or lightly tested zones.
  • Prefer buy zones during bullish conditions.
  • Prefer sell zones during bearish conditions.
  • Wait for price rejection, momentum, or structure confirmation before entering.

Aurum Flow Matrix is not a direct buy or sell signal system. It is a professional decision-support tool designed to help traders locate important price areas and evaluate their quality.

Main Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD
  • Buy and sell volume clusters
  • Buy and sell absorption zones
  • Estimated activity flow
  • Strength and confidence scoring
  • Automatic zone lifecycle tracking
  • Nearest-zone detection
  • Market bias dashboard
  • Confirmation candle highlighting
  • Optional proximity alerts
  • Clean, non-overlapping chart design
  • Adjustable colors and visual settings
  • Hidden internal calculation parameters

Important Note

The displayed flow values are calibrated estimates based on broker-provided volume activity. They are not centralized exchange-reported order values. Data may vary between brokers and account types.

Trading involves risk. The indicator should be combined with proper risk management and additional confirmation before making trading decisions.


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Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
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5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
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