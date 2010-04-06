The Gov Impulse Pro Indicator MT5

Backtest And Optimize With Speed

Impulse Pro indicator is a strong Fibonacci indicator designed to plot Multiple Timeframes Fibonacci Analysis on a single chart

with alerts function

Codes are Optimized for faster backtesting and optimization on both MT4 and MT5

Both directions can be traded or analized eg.

A buy signal Impulse could be traded in oppoisite direction as well similar to sell.

A sell Signal Impulse could be traded or analyzed in opposite direction.

For MT4 Version :- Coming soon!!

Stay tuned,

Impulse Expert Advisor Coming Soon!!!!!

Input Section 1:- Timeframe Control, To disable or enable certain Timeframe.

Input Section 2:- Common Parameters that affects all Timeframes.

Input Section 3:- Line Appearance and Colors.

Input Section 4:- Impulse Detection Properties.

input Section 5:- Alert Properties.



