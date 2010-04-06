The Gov Impulse Pro Indicator MT5
- Indicators
- Abubakar Abu Saidu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Backtest And Optimize With Speed
Impulse Pro indicator is a strong Fibonacci indicator designed to plot Multiple Timeframes Fibonacci Analysis on a single chart
with alerts function
Codes are Optimized for faster backtesting and optimization on both MT4 and MT5
Both directions can be traded or analized eg.
A buy signal Impulse could be traded in oppoisite direction as well similar to sell.
A sell Signal Impulse could be traded or analyzed in opposite direction.
For MT4 Version :- Coming soon!!
Stay tuned,
Impulse Expert Advisor Coming Soon!!!!!
Input Section 1:- Timeframe Control, To disable or enable certain Timeframe.
Input Section 2:- Common Parameters that affects all Timeframes.
Input Section 3:- Line Appearance and Colors.
Input Section 4:- Impulse Detection Properties.
input Section 5:- Alert Properties.