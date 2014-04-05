Volume Profile Pro Signals
- Van Minh Nguyen
- Sürüm: 2.4
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Volume Profile Pro Signals (VolumeProfilePro v2.4)
Description:
Volume Profile Pro is an advanced Volume-Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights key levels — POC / VAH / VAL, HVN / LVN zones and the Value Area. It includes configurable EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend), automated Buy / Sell signals based on VAH/VAL breakouts, automatic SL/TP calculated from ATR, and a flexible alert system (popup / email / push). Designed to be intuitive, resource-efficient and reliable across timeframes.
Key Features:
-
Displays POC, VAH, VAL and the Value Area (default 70%).
-
Shows HVN (High Volume Node) and LVN (Low Volume Node) zones.
-
Automatic trading signals:
-
Buy — candle closes above VAH (previous close ≤ VAH).
-
Sell — candle breaks below VAL (previous close ≥ VAL).
-
-
EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend) — each filter can be enabled or disabled.
-
Automatic SL/TP computed from ATR, with SL/TP lines and price labels drawn on the chart.
-
Alerts: popup, email and push notifications for VAH/VAL/POC and trading signals.
-
Multi-timeframe support; optimized to run smoothly on single or multiple charts (memory-efficient).
-
Highly customizable: colors, line widths, bin count, Value Area percent, HVN/LVN visibility, label display, etc.
How it Works (Strategy Summary):
-
The indicator builds a Volume Profile over the configured Periods (default 20 ) on the selected timeframe. ValueAreaPercent defaults to 70 .
-
It identifies POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High) and VAL (Value Area Low).
-
Signals are generated by these rules:
-
BUY when a candle closes above VAH and the prior close ≤ VAH .
-
SELL when price breaks below VAL and the prior close ≥ VAL .
-
-
When EMA filters are enabled, signals are accepted only if EMA conditions (Fast/Slow/Trend) are met. If UsePOCSlopeFilter is enabled the indicator also filters by POC slope to reduce noise.
-
SL/TP are automatically computed from ATR settings ( ATR_Period , SL_ATR_Multiplier , TP_ATR_Multiplier ) and plotted on the chart.
Quick Setup & Usage Tips:
-
Recommended timeframes: M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 depending on trading style (scalp → M1–M15; swing → H1+).
-
For multi-timeframe analysis place the profile on the timeframe that matches your trading horizon (e.g., H1 for swing, M5 for scalping).
-
Enable Show_Text_Labels = true and set Keep_Labels_Bars to a suitable value to keep SL/TP labels visible.
-
If you dislike signals on unclosed candles, set SignalsOnCurrentBar = false to avoid false alerts.
Main Inputs :
General
-
TimeFrame = PERIOD_M5 — timeframe used for the profile
-
Periods = 20 — number of bars for the profile
-
ValueAreaPercent = 70.0 — percentage for Value Area
-
HighVolumeThreshold = 1.5 — HVN threshold (× average)
-
LowVolumeThreshold = 0.5 — LVN threshold (× average)
-
MaxBins = 200 — max histogram bins
-
InpShowLabel = true — show price labels
Signals & Alerts
-
EnableSignals = true — enable Buy/Sell signals
-
SignalArrowShift = 10 — arrow shift in points
-
BuySignalColor / SellSignalColor = clrDodgerBlue / clrRed
-
SignalsOnCurrentBar = true — show signals on current (open) bar
-
UsePOCSlopeFilter = true — enable POC slope filtering
-
AlertOnVAHVAL / AlertOnPOC / AlertOnSignal = false / false / true
-
AlertDistance = 0.0005 — distance threshold to trigger alerts
-
PopupAlerts / EmailAlerts / PushAlerts = true / false / false
EMA Filters
-
UseEMATrendFilter = false — enable Trend EMA filter + display Trend EMA
-
Fast_EMA_Period / Slow_EMA_Period / Trend_EMA_Period = 50 / 200 / 400
-
UseFastSlowEMAFilter = true
SL / TP (ATR)
-
ATR_Period = 14
-
SL_ATR_Multiplier = 3.0
-
TP_ATR_Multiplier = 5.0
-
Show_SL / Show_TP = true / true
Labels & Text
-
Show_Text_Labels = true — show “SL/TP 1.23456” labels
-
Text_Font_Size = 8
-
Keep_Labels_Bars = 300 — keep labels for N recent bars
The indicator also includes many color and style options (HVN/LVN fill, line widths, profile color sets) accessible from the Colors tab.
Recommended Configurations & Strategy Ideas:
-
Scalping / Short-term: Timeframe M1–M15, Periods smaller (10–30). Enable UseFastSlowEMAFilter = true for short-term trend confirmation.
-
Medium / Long term: Timeframe H1–D1, Periods larger (50–200) to capture a fuller profile. Enable UseEMATrendFilter to align with the primary trend.
-
Risk management: Use the automatic SL/TP as a baseline; adjust SL_ATR_Multiplier per instrument volatility and your risk appetite. Always test settings on a demo account before trading live.
Warnings & Notes :
-
The indicator provides reference signals only and is not financial advice. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live use.
-
Initial profile computation requires historical volume data; the indicator may take a short time to load on first run. After data is loaded it operates quickly and stably.
-
Signals generated on an unclosed candle may change — set SignalsOnCurrentBar = false to avoid false triggers.
Support & Documentation:
-
Technical support via MQL5 Messages (developer account) .
-
A quick-start guide and illustrative screenshots are included in the Files section of the product page.
Changelog (v2.4):
-
Improved Profile drawing algorithm and memory performance.
-
Added UsePOCSlopeFilter option to reduce noisy signals.
-
Optimized ATR-based SL/TP and added clear price labels.
-
Added detailed display options for VAH / VAL / POC / ValueArea / HVN / LVN.
-
Minor bug fixes and alert optimizations.
Conclusion:
Volume Profile Pro Signals is a powerful, configurable tool for traders who want to leverage volume-by-price information. It helps identify value areas and POC, and produces clear breakout signals (VAH/VAL) combined with EMA filtering and automated risk levels. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who prefer a flexible, on-chart volume profile solution for MetaTrader 5.