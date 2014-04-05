Volume Profile Pro Signals

Volume Profile Pro Signals (VolumeProfilePro v2.4)

Description:

Volume Profile Pro is an advanced Volume-Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights key levels — POC / VAH / VAL, HVN / LVN zones and the Value Area. It includes configurable EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend), automated Buy / Sell signals based on VAH/VAL breakouts, automatic SL/TP calculated from ATR, and a flexible alert system (popup / email / push). Designed to be intuitive, resource-efficient and reliable across timeframes.

Key Features:

  • Displays POC, VAH, VAL and the Value Area (default 70%).

  • Shows HVN (High Volume Node) and LVN (Low Volume Node) zones.

  • Automatic trading signals:

    • Buy — candle closes above VAH (previous close ≤ VAH).

    • Sell — candle breaks below VAL (previous close ≥ VAL).

  • EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend) — each filter can be enabled or disabled.

  • Automatic SL/TP computed from ATR, with SL/TP lines and price labels drawn on the chart.

  • Alerts: popup, email and push notifications for VAH/VAL/POC and trading signals.

  • Multi-timeframe support; optimized to run smoothly on single or multiple charts (memory-efficient).

  • Highly customizable: colors, line widths, bin count, Value Area percent, HVN/LVN visibility, label display, etc.

How it Works (Strategy Summary):

  1. The indicator builds a Volume Profile over the configured Periods (default 20 ) on the selected timeframe. ValueAreaPercent defaults to 70 .

  2. It identifies POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High) and VAL (Value Area Low).

  3. Signals are generated by these rules:

    • BUY when a candle closes above VAH and the prior close ≤ VAH .

    • SELL when price breaks below VAL and the prior close ≥ VAL .

  4. When EMA filters are enabled, signals are accepted only if EMA conditions (Fast/Slow/Trend) are met. If UsePOCSlopeFilter is enabled the indicator also filters by POC slope to reduce noise.

  5. SL/TP are automatically computed from ATR settings ( ATR_Period , SL_ATR_Multiplier , TP_ATR_Multiplier ) and plotted on the chart.

Quick Setup & Usage Tips:

  • Recommended timeframes: M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 depending on trading style (scalp → M1–M15; swing → H1+).

  • For multi-timeframe analysis place the profile on the timeframe that matches your trading horizon (e.g., H1 for swing, M5 for scalping).

  • Enable Show_Text_Labels = true and set Keep_Labels_Bars to a suitable value to keep SL/TP labels visible.

  • If you dislike signals on unclosed candles, set SignalsOnCurrentBar = false to avoid false alerts.

Main Inputs :

General

  • TimeFrame = PERIOD_M5 — timeframe used for the profile

  • Periods = 20 — number of bars for the profile

  • ValueAreaPercent = 70.0 — percentage for Value Area

  • HighVolumeThreshold = 1.5 — HVN threshold (× average)

  • LowVolumeThreshold = 0.5 — LVN threshold (× average)

  • MaxBins = 200 — max histogram bins

  • InpShowLabel = true — show price labels

Signals & Alerts

  • EnableSignals = true — enable Buy/Sell signals

  • SignalArrowShift = 10 — arrow shift in points

  • BuySignalColor / SellSignalColor = clrDodgerBlue / clrRed

  • SignalsOnCurrentBar = true — show signals on current (open) bar

  • UsePOCSlopeFilter = true — enable POC slope filtering

  • AlertOnVAHVAL / AlertOnPOC / AlertOnSignal = false / false / true

  • AlertDistance = 0.0005 — distance threshold to trigger alerts

  • PopupAlerts / EmailAlerts / PushAlerts = true / false / false

EMA Filters

  • UseEMATrendFilter = false — enable Trend EMA filter + display Trend EMA

  • Fast_EMA_Period / Slow_EMA_Period / Trend_EMA_Period = 50 / 200 / 400

  • UseFastSlowEMAFilter = true

SL / TP (ATR)

  • ATR_Period = 14

  • SL_ATR_Multiplier = 3.0

  • TP_ATR_Multiplier = 5.0

  • Show_SL / Show_TP = true / true

Labels & Text

  • Show_Text_Labels = true — show “SL/TP 1.23456” labels

  • Text_Font_Size = 8

  • Keep_Labels_Bars = 300 — keep labels for N recent bars

The indicator also includes many color and style options (HVN/LVN fill, line widths, profile color sets) accessible from the Colors tab.

Recommended Configurations & Strategy Ideas:

  • Scalping / Short-term: Timeframe M1–M15, Periods smaller (10–30). Enable UseFastSlowEMAFilter = true for short-term trend confirmation.

  • Medium / Long term: Timeframe H1–D1, Periods larger (50–200) to capture a fuller profile. Enable UseEMATrendFilter to align with the primary trend.

  • Risk management: Use the automatic SL/TP as a baseline; adjust SL_ATR_Multiplier per instrument volatility and your risk appetite. Always test settings on a demo account before trading live.

Warnings & Notes :

  • The indicator provides reference signals only and is not financial advice. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live use.

  • Initial profile computation requires historical volume data; the indicator may take a short time to load on first run. After data is loaded it operates quickly and stably.

  • Signals generated on an unclosed candle may change — set SignalsOnCurrentBar = false to avoid false triggers.

Support & Documentation:

  • Technical support via MQL5 Messages (developer account) .

  • A quick-start guide and illustrative screenshots are included in the Files section of the product page.

Changelog (v2.4):

  • Improved Profile drawing algorithm and memory performance.

  • Added UsePOCSlopeFilter option to reduce noisy signals.

  • Optimized ATR-based SL/TP and added clear price labels.

  • Added detailed display options for VAH / VAL / POC / ValueArea / HVN / LVN.

  • Minor bug fixes and alert optimizations.

Conclusion:

Volume Profile Pro Signals is a powerful, configurable tool for traders who want to leverage volume-by-price information. It helps identify value areas and POC, and produces clear breakout signals (VAH/VAL) combined with EMA filtering and automated risk levels. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who prefer a flexible, on-chart volume profile solution for MetaTrader 5.


