Extreme Reversion Trader

A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium.
This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities.

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351788 



🔹 Main Features

Fully automated mean reversion trading

EMA-based overextension detection

Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logic

Dynamic risk and money management controls

Time filtering for session-specific trading

Built-in alerts, notifications, and info panel

Optimized set files available (see Comments section)

⚙️ Input Parameters
📊 Indicator Settings

EMA Periods (9, 20, 50, 200) – used to measure market structure and detect extremes

Volume MA Period – filter signals based on average volume

Min Distance Points (Long/Short) – minimum distance from EMAs required to trigger a signal

Min Signal Distance – prevents signals being generated too close together

💰 Trading Settings

Lot Sizing Mode – choose between fixed or dynamic lot sizing

Initial Lot Size / Dynamic Lot Size – control trade size

Max Lot Size / Lot Multiplier – define scaling rules for grid entries

Risk-to-Reward Ratios (Buy/Sell) – set targets for trade exits

📈 Grid Settings

Grid Distance (points) – spacing between additional entries

Max Trades per Series – maximum positions per signal

Concurrent Buy/Sell Series – control how many simultaneous grids can run

🔒 Series Closure

Close Mode – choose between breakeven or profit target closures

Profit Mode – in money or % terms

Series Profit Target – level at which a trade series closes

Close Opposing Series – optional, closes opposite series when a new signal appears

⚠️ Risk Management

Emergency Stop – in account currency or % equity

Max Spread / Max Slippage – trade quality filters

🕒 Time Filters

Enable Time Filter – limit EA activity to chosen hours/days

Trading Hours / Days – precise session management

🔔 Alerts & Notifications

Audio, Push, Email Alerts – stay informed of trades

Info Panel – real-time status on chart

🛠️ System Settings

Magic Number – unique identifier for trades

Trade Comment – tag all positions

Allow Multiple Signals – run multiple series on the same signal type

📍 P&L Markers

Show Profit/Loss Markers – visualize trade results directly on chart

Marker Settings – customize color, font, and placement

📌 Quick Start

Load the EA onto your chosen chart

Select Lot Mode (fixed or dynamic)

Adjust Grid / Closure / Risk settings to your preference

(Optional) Apply time filters to match your trading session

Use provided set files (see Comments section) for tested configurations

✅ With this EA you get flexibility, safety filters, and professional trade management.


Whether you are new to algorithmic trading or a seasoned pro, Extremes Reversion Trader can fit into your trading portfolio with ease.

