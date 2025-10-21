Extreme Reversion Trader

A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium.
This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities.

🔹 Main Features

Fully automated mean reversion trading

EMA-based overextension detection

Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logic

Dynamic risk and money management controls

Time filtering for session-specific trading

Built-in alerts, notifications, and info panel

Optimized set files available (see Comments section)

⚙️ Input Parameters
📊 Indicator Settings

EMA Periods (9, 20, 50, 200) – used to measure market structure and detect extremes

Volume MA Period – filter signals based on average volume

Min Distance Points (Long/Short) – minimum distance from EMAs required to trigger a signal

Min Signal Distance – prevents signals being generated too close together

💰 Trading Settings

Lot Sizing Mode – choose between fixed or dynamic lot sizing

Initial Lot Size / Dynamic Lot Size – control trade size

Max Lot Size / Lot Multiplier – define scaling rules for grid entries

Risk-to-Reward Ratios (Buy/Sell) – set targets for trade exits

📈 Grid Settings

Grid Distance (points) – spacing between additional entries

Max Trades per Series – maximum positions per signal

Concurrent Buy/Sell Series – control how many simultaneous grids can run

🔒 Series Closure

Close Mode – choose between breakeven or profit target closures

Profit Mode – in money or % terms

Series Profit Target – level at which a trade series closes

Close Opposing Series – optional, closes opposite series when a new signal appears

⚠️ Risk Management

Emergency Stop – in account currency or % equity

Max Spread / Max Slippage – trade quality filters

🕒 Time Filters

Enable Time Filter – limit EA activity to chosen hours/days

Trading Hours / Days – precise session management

🔔 Alerts & Notifications

Audio, Push, Email Alerts – stay informed of trades

Info Panel – real-time status on chart

🛠️ System Settings

Magic Number – unique identifier for trades

Trade Comment – tag all positions

Allow Multiple Signals – run multiple series on the same signal type

📍 P&L Markers

Show Profit/Loss Markers – visualize trade results directly on chart

Marker Settings – customize color, font, and placement

📌 Quick Start

Load the EA onto your chosen chart

Select Lot Mode (fixed or dynamic)

Adjust Grid / Closure / Risk settings to your preference

(Optional) Apply time filters to match your trading session

Use provided set files (see Comments section) for tested configurations

✅ With this EA you get flexibility, safety filters, and professional trade management.


Whether you are new to algorithmic trading or a seasoned pro, Extremes Reversion Trader can fit into your trading portfolio with ease.

Plus de l'auteur
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4
Ming Ying Lee
5 (3)
Experts
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT4
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799     Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your tra
Friday Pro
Ming Ying Lee
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit comments section for latest SET files  Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2043265 MT5 version n
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also   This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799   Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trad
Friday Pro MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2043265 M
Daybreaker MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Dive into the future of trading with DayBreaker, a premier algorithmic trading solution specifically tailored for those who value the intricacies of historical price data. At its core, DayBreaker thrives on the patterns of the previous day's trading range, surfacing opportunities that often remain hidden from the naked eye. Introductory Price at $129 rate - 5 left at this price. Final price will be $799   LIVE signal can be found here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2061715 DayBreaker isn't
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Alpha Trigger
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
RSI Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
RSI Momentum Scalper: Harness the Power of RSI Reversals for Precision Market Entries $199 (introductory price - 10 copies remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Capitalize on Powerful RSI Reversal Signals The RSI Momentum Scalper represents a significant evolution in technical trading, using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – one of trading's most respected momentum indicators – to capture high-probability reversal opportunities. When RSI moves into oversold or overbought territ
Trade Strike
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Trade Strike - Professional Grid Trading System Precision strikes in the markets with Trade Strike - an advanced, high-frequency grid trading expert advisor designed for experienced traders seeking aggressive profit potential. SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $99, PRICE WILL INCREASE INCREMENTALLY AFTER EACH PURCHASE!  Overview Trade Strike is a sophisticated multi-directional grid trading system that deploys strategic position averaging across time-based intervals. This EA combines intelligent mark
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis