Extreme Reversion Trader
- Experts
- Ming Ying Lee
- Versione: 1.50
- Attivazioni: 5
A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium.
This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities.
🔹 Main Features
Fully automated mean reversion trading
EMA-based overextension detection
Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logic
Dynamic risk and money management controls
Time filtering for session-specific trading
Built-in alerts, notifications, and info panel
Optimized set files available (see Comments section)
⚙️ Input Parameters
📊 Indicator Settings
EMA Periods (9, 20, 50, 200) – used to measure market structure and detect extremes
Volume MA Period – filter signals based on average volume
Min Distance Points (Long/Short) – minimum distance from EMAs required to trigger a signal
Min Signal Distance – prevents signals being generated too close together
💰 Trading Settings
Lot Sizing Mode – choose between fixed or dynamic lot sizing
Initial Lot Size / Dynamic Lot Size – control trade size
Max Lot Size / Lot Multiplier – define scaling rules for grid entries
Risk-to-Reward Ratios (Buy/Sell) – set targets for trade exits
📈 Grid Settings
Grid Distance (points) – spacing between additional entries
Max Trades per Series – maximum positions per signal
Concurrent Buy/Sell Series – control how many simultaneous grids can run
🔒 Series Closure
Close Mode – choose between breakeven or profit target closures
Profit Mode – in money or % terms
Series Profit Target – level at which a trade series closes
Close Opposing Series – optional, closes opposite series when a new signal appears
⚠️ Risk Management
Emergency Stop – in account currency or % equity
Max Spread / Max Slippage – trade quality filters
🕒 Time Filters
Enable Time Filter – limit EA activity to chosen hours/days
Trading Hours / Days – precise session management
🔔 Alerts & Notifications
Audio, Push, Email Alerts – stay informed of trades
Info Panel – real-time status on chart
🛠️ System Settings
Magic Number – unique identifier for trades
Trade Comment – tag all positions
Allow Multiple Signals – run multiple series on the same signal type
📍 P&L Markers
Show Profit/Loss Markers – visualize trade results directly on chart
Marker Settings – customize color, font, and placement
📌 Quick Start
Load the EA onto your chosen chart
Select Lot Mode (fixed or dynamic)
Adjust Grid / Closure / Risk settings to your preference
(Optional) Apply time filters to match your trading session
Use provided set files (see Comments section) for tested configurations
✅ With this EA you get flexibility, safety filters, and professional trade management.
Whether you are new to algorithmic trading or a seasoned pro, Extremes Reversion Trader can fit into your trading portfolio with ease.