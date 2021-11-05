MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4
- Experts
- Ming Ying Lee
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology.
Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also
This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Great EA, accurate entry with a good strategy. Recommended for steady gains.