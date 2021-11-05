MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4

5

MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology.

Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also

This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!


Reviews 3
zuluwarrior
320
zuluwarrior 2022.04.01 15:53 
 

Great EA, accurate entry with a good strategy. Recommended for steady gains.

Pavel Kozokar
409
Pavel Kozokar 2022.03.01 17:53 
 

Very good EA. Stable profits with manageable risk

voda007
907
voda007 2023.07.20 22:27 
 

good EA it took a few days to take its first trade but you have to be patient with it and it will bring you profit

