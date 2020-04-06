Extreme Reversion Trader

A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium.
This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities.

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351788 



🔹 Main Features

Fully automated mean reversion trading

EMA-based overextension detection

Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logic

Dynamic risk and money management controls

Time filtering for session-specific trading

Built-in alerts, notifications, and info panel

Optimized set files available (see Comments section)

⚙️ Input Parameters
📊 Indicator Settings

EMA Periods (9, 20, 50, 200) – used to measure market structure and detect extremes

Volume MA Period – filter signals based on average volume

Min Distance Points (Long/Short) – minimum distance from EMAs required to trigger a signal

Min Signal Distance – prevents signals being generated too close together

💰 Trading Settings

Lot Sizing Mode – choose between fixed or dynamic lot sizing

Initial Lot Size / Dynamic Lot Size – control trade size

Max Lot Size / Lot Multiplier – define scaling rules for grid entries

Risk-to-Reward Ratios (Buy/Sell) – set targets for trade exits

📈 Grid Settings

Grid Distance (points) – spacing between additional entries

Max Trades per Series – maximum positions per signal

Concurrent Buy/Sell Series – control how many simultaneous grids can run

🔒 Series Closure

Close Mode – choose between breakeven or profit target closures

Profit Mode – in money or % terms

Series Profit Target – level at which a trade series closes

Close Opposing Series – optional, closes opposite series when a new signal appears

⚠️ Risk Management

Emergency Stop – in account currency or % equity

Max Spread / Max Slippage – trade quality filters

🕒 Time Filters

Enable Time Filter – limit EA activity to chosen hours/days

Trading Hours / Days – precise session management

🔔 Alerts & Notifications

Audio, Push, Email Alerts – stay informed of trades

Info Panel – real-time status on chart

🛠️ System Settings

Magic Number – unique identifier for trades

Trade Comment – tag all positions

Allow Multiple Signals – run multiple series on the same signal type

📍 P&L Markers

Show Profit/Loss Markers – visualize trade results directly on chart

Marker Settings – customize color, font, and placement

📌 Quick Start

Load the EA onto your chosen chart

Select Lot Mode (fixed or dynamic)

Adjust Grid / Closure / Risk settings to your preference

(Optional) Apply time filters to match your trading session

Use provided set files (see Comments section) for tested configurations

✅ With this EA you get flexibility, safety filters, and professional trade management.


Whether you are new to algorithmic trading or a seasoned pro, Extremes Reversion Trader can fit into your trading portfolio with ease.

Produtos recomendados
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
Experts
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
King of Trades
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experts
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Experts
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
JiaXu AMSG X
Peat Winch
Experts
JiaXu AMSG ( AMSG_ATR ) is an Expert Advisor for automated trading.  It calculates trading signals based on moving averages, swing highs and lows, and the Average True Range (ATR).  The EA uses a grid approach and ATR-based trailing stops to manage open positions. Features include: - Adaptive calculation of market swings. - Dynamic adjustment of stop-loss levels using ATR. - Lot size calculation according to a fixed risk percentage per trade. - Configurable grid levels for trade management. -
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (8)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – EA de Grade Avançado para MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro é um Expert Advisor (EA) de nível profissional projetado para o MetaTrader 5, combinando lógica avançada de negociação em grade com gerenciamento de risco robusto e estratégias adaptativas de entrada/saída. Este EA é adequado tanto para traders iniciantes quanto para experientes que desejam uma solução de negociação confiável, flexível e totalmente automatizada. Principais Características Sistema de Grade Inteligente (Sma
Dimitri EURUSD
Dimitri Roberto Davila Gomez
Experts
EURUSD Smart Risk EA – FTMO-Friendly Strategy EURUSD Smart Risk EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with strict risk management and prop-firm discipline in mind. During backtesting over the last 12 months , the strategy achieved a +220% account growth , while respecting conservative risk rules , similar to those required by FTMO and other prop firms . The EA trades EURUSD only , focusing on high-probability setups and controlled exposure. There is no martingale, no grid, and no ris
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Moving Regression Bands EA  Descrição O Moving Regression Bands EA é um robusto sistema de trading automatizado que utiliza análise de regressão polinomial para identificar oportunidades de mercado. Baseado em bandas de regressão móvel, este EA oferece uma abordagem matemática e estatística para trading. Características Principais Análise Avançada : Utiliza regressão polinomial para calcular tendências e bandas de volatilidade Flexibilidade Operacional : Modos Normal e Inverso para diferentes e
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Lion King EA v13 – Expert Advisor avançado com rede neural para MetaTrader 5 O   Lion King EA   é um sistema de negociação automatizado poderoso e flexível para MetaTrader 5, especialmente otimizado para   XAUUSD (Ouro) no gráfico H1   . A versão 13 introduz uma grande atualização: uma   rede neural   totalmente integrada que traz inteligência adaptativa ao núcleo algorítmico comprovado, oferecendo aos traders opções e controle sem precedentes. Três modos de negociação poderosos O Rei Leão ofere
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
**Bitcoin Striker M5X** é um robô de trading **exclusivamente otimizado para BTCUSD no período M5**.   Ele combina níveis de SL/TP baseados em ATR, lógica de tendência via RSI, velas Heikin-Ashi e um filtro adaptativo de Choppiness. Mantém **apenas uma posição por vez**, reduzindo o risco e simplificando a gestão da conta. > ️ Atenção: usar em outros instrumentos pode provocar resultados imprevisíveis. **Como começar**   1. Ative *Algo Trading* no MT5.   2. Abra o gráfico **BTCUSD M5**.  
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Gold Honey Badger
Premananth R
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Honey Badger is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended brokers:  Deriv and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M5 - H1 Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading: Yes Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent) for 0.1 Lot Broker Compatibility: Work
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Ragnarok
Warin Wongdao
Experts
This strategy is a trend-following trading system that utilizes two EMAs in combination with the Stochastic indicator and candlestick trend direction. Orders are modified based on a predefined distance and the candlestick's closing price. Entries are aligned with candlestick momentum that matches the current trend direction. Take Profit targets are placed using a two-stage approach. For example: The first stage includes 4 orders with a combined Take Profit aiming for a 1,000-point gain. The se
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Experts
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (93)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, o Aura BTC oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar o par de moedas BTCUSD (Bitcoin). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 2017 a 2025. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Experts
Introduzindo Weltrix – A Solução Definitiva para Negociar Ouro (XAUUSD) PREÇO $449 - 2 cópias disponíveis neste preço -> Preço final $ 1999 USD IMPORTANTE: USE O EA SOMENTE COM ESTE ARQUIVO SET: DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Sinal ao vivo USER GUIDE Sete estratégias comprovadas. Um robô poderoso. Performance consistente. Alta atividade de negociação. O que você NÃO encontrará neste EA: Trades longos flutuantes Sistema de grade (grid) Martingale Estratégias superajustadas (overfitted) B
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
O MultiWay EA é um sistema de trading automatizado inteligente e eficiente, baseado em uma poderosa estratégia de reversão à média. Graças à ampla diversificação em nove pares de moedas correlacionados (e até alguns tipicamente “tendenciais”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — ele captura movimentos de preço de volta à média após fortes impulsos direcionais. Após a compra, envie uma mensagem privada para receber as instruções completas de configuração. S
Mais do autor
Trade Strike
Ming Ying Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Trade Strike – Professional Grid Trading System The first precision grid engine engineered to perform even on small accounts — from just $100. CURRENT PRICE: $199: 8 MORE AT THIS PRICE, NEXT PRICE $299! Live Signal - coming soon! Overview Trade Strike is an advanced, high-frequency grid trading expert advisor that brings professional-grade grid and martingale trading within reach of small account traders. Most grid systems require $2,000–$5,000 to operate safely — Trade Strike breaks t
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4
Ming Ying Lee
5 (3)
Experts
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT4
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799     Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your tra
Friday Pro
Ming Ying Lee
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit comments section for latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620 MT5 version n
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also   This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799   Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trad
Friday Pro MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
RSI Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
RSI Momentum Scalper: Harness the Power of RSI Reversals for Precision Market Entries $199 (introductory price - 10 copies remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Capitalize on Powerful RSI Reversal Signals The RSI Momentum Scalper represents a significant evolution in technical trading, using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – one of trading's most respected momentum indicators – to capture high-probability reversal opportunities. When RSI moves into oversold or overbought territ
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário