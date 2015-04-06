Universal Tradebot MT4

  • Experts
  • Ming Ying Lee
    Ming Ying Lee

    Ming Ying Lee

    3.5 (18)
    I am an ex City of London professional trader for top investment banks and regulated frontline professional execution trader.
    I now am a work from home trader where I am able to utilise my 15+ years experience
    I have many strategies and have hired a programmer to help put these into algorithms.
    12 products 3 signals 1 topic
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders.

Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799  

  Key Features:

  •   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trading preferences. Whether you're a hands-on trader or prefer a set-it-and-forget-it style, the Universal Tradebot caters to all with its customizable parameters.
  •   Tried and Tested Indicators: Leveraging the robustness of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, the Tradebot ensures that your trades are backed by time-tested metrics.
  •   Secure Profit and Loss Mechanisms: With trailing stops, fixed profit targets, and stops in place, you're always in control of your trading risks.
  •   Versatile Currency Trading: While optimized for USDJPY, NZDUSD, and GBPUSD, with further optimization, it can adapt and cater to a plethora of other instruments. This ensures a diversified trading portfolio with a single solution.
  •   Safety First: Designed with a low-risk appetite in mind, the Universal Tradebot avoids perilous trading strategies such as grid, martingale, and scalping, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize safety over reckless risks.
  •   Broker Independence: No more being tethered to a single broker. The Universal Tradebot's unique design allows it to function seamlessly across any trading account, granting you the freedom to choose or switch your broker as per your needs.
  •   Live Real Money Signal: Gain trust with our live real-money signal that's been active with a reputable broker for over a year, a testament to the Tradebot's enduring reliability and success.
Live Signal (more than 1 year) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2093859   

Experience the Future of Trading

The Universal Tradebot isn't just a tool; it's a testament to trading evolution. Developed with the aim of blending efficiency with safety, this Expert Advisor stands out as a paragon of consistent, safe, and reliable trading in today's volatile market scenario.

Whether you're embarking on your trading journey or looking to upgrade your arsenal, the Universal Tradebot is your key to unlocking a new horizon of trading opportunities. Embrace the future, and let the Universal Tradebot guide your way.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium. This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities. Live Signals - click here Promo Price for a few days $499... usual price is $699 Main Features Fully automated mean reversion trading EMA-based overextension detection Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logi
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MingTraderAUDCAD for MT5
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Universal Tradebot MT5
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Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799   Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trad
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Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620
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Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
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Ming Ying Lee
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