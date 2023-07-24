Friday Pro

5
  • Experts
  • Ming Ying Lee
    Ming Ying Lee

    Ming Ying Lee

    3.5 (18)
    I am an ex City of London professional trader for top investment banks and regulated frontline professional execution trader.
    I now am a work from home trader where I am able to utilise my 15+ years experience
    I have many strategies and have hired a programmer to help put these into algorithms.
    12 products 3 signals 1 topic
  • Version: 1.6
  • Activations: 10

Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results.

Visit comments section for latest SET files 

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620

MT5 version now available - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102893

Features

·         Seize the Weekend: Experience hassle-free weekend trading with Friday Pro's set and forget strategy. Set your parameters and let the EA handle the rest, leaving you with more time and peace of mind.

·         No Grid, No Martingale or Reckless Trading Strategy: Bid farewell to reckless techniques. Friday Pro abstains from martingale or grid systems, prioritizing your capital's security and promoting intelligent risk management.

·         Precision and Reliability: Embrace a disciplined trading method, leveraging precise entries and exits. Friday Pro's proven approach keeps you on track for consistent success.

·         Backed by Professionals: Derived from the expertise of institutional floor traders, Friday Pro draws on decades of market wisdom, empowering you with a time-tested edge.

·         Fully Optimizable: You can find settings which for any other tradeable financial instrument.. which makes this Expert versatile and usage for years to come!


Step into the realm of confident weekend trading with Friday Pro, knowing that this EA is designed for reliability and performance. Ride the waves of opportunity with a strategy built for sustained success.

Don't miss out on the chance to enhance your trading journey. Embrace the power of Friday Pro and harness the weekend markets like never before.


Usage

  • Default usage is for USDJPY (profit target and stoploss set to 190), to use for GBPJPY set profit target as 160 and stoploss as 90)
  • You can use Fixed Lot or Dynamic (Percentage of account) trading size
  • Install on M1 (1 minute)
  • Note this trades ONCE a week per pair
Reviews 4
Adam Moosa
639
Adam Moosa 2023.11.24 16:56 
 

This is one of the most simplest, yet profitable EA I am currently using. Highly recommended.

Cesar Augusto Moreira Dos Santos
567
Cesar Augusto Moreira Dos Santos 2023.10.03 10:28 
 

EA seems to be very promising and consistent, so far 2 profitable entries

Aceman123
2453
Aceman123 2023.09.22 20:40 
 

Nice.

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Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Price Action Robot MT4
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Adam Moosa
639
Adam Moosa 2023.11.24 16:56 
 

This is one of the most simplest, yet profitable EA I am currently using. Highly recommended.

Cesar Augusto Moreira Dos Santos
567
Cesar Augusto Moreira Dos Santos 2023.10.03 10:28 
 

EA seems to be very promising and consistent, so far 2 profitable entries

Aceman123
2453
Aceman123 2023.09.22 20:40 
 

Nice.

voda007
972
voda007 2023.09.10 17:07 
 

good EA very safe,reliable

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