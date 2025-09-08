Ultron Conflux
- Experts
- Angelo Marcelo Serafin
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 28 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1).
It applies the confluence of two technical indicators — Bollinger Bands and Stochastic Oscillator — to identify precise trading opportunities based on clear, objective rules.
The system is fully automated and does not use martingale, grid, or hedging, ensuring disciplined and controlled risk exposure.
All risk parameters can be customized according to the trader’s profile.
Recommended symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURJPY, XAUUSD — for optimized settings, please contact me in private to receive the set files.
Working timeframe: M1 (mandatory)
Backtest mode: 1-minute OHLC (recommended)
Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (200+ recommended)
Minimum leverage: 1:50
Recommended account type: Standard
Recommended brokers: Standard accounts with low spreads (e.g., ICMarkets, ICTrading)
No Martingale
No Grid
No Hedging
Fully automated trading
Bollinger Bands + Stochastic signal confluence
Risk management with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop
Automatic lot calculation (fixed, balance-scaled, or percentage-based)
Trading session filter by hours
Day-of-week filter
Simple installation and intuitive configuration
Compatible with prop-firm evaluation accounts
LotSizeMethod: Fixed / Balance-scaled / % Risk per trade
FixedLot: Fixed lot size
RiskPerTradePercent: Risk percentage per trade
StopLossPoints: Stop Loss in points
TakeProfitPoints: Take Profit in points
TrailingStopPoints: Trailing Stop in points
TradingWindow: Start and end trading hours
DayFilters: Enable/disable Monday to Friday
MagicNumber: Trade identifier
Ultron Conflux has been optimized to run in 1-minute OHLC mode in the Strategy Tester.
This method ensures faster and consistent results without requiring real ticks.
For maximum reproducibility, always backtest in 1-minute OHLC mode.
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant financial risk.
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
It is highly recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading, adjusting the parameters according to the broker and instrument conditions.
Não é de hoje que Angelo cria ferramentas feitas para o mercado real, vão ter dias que vai operar, dias que não, porque "não operar, também é operar", isso é gerenciar... O que mais venho percebendo desde que virei cliente é isto, o cuidado que as ferramentas tem com o gerenciamento, me agradam muito!! "Sempre" visando o longo prazo, com consistência. Fica a dica para quem for comprar também o Ultron Conflux, quem conhece e viu sabe, estratégia antiga do Angelo que fez muito dinheiro em mercados, agora está aí automatizada para Forex!!