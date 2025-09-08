Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1).

It applies the confluence of two technical indicators — Bollinger Bands and Stochastic Oscillator — to identify precise trading opportunities based on clear, objective rules.

The system is fully automated and does not use martingale, grid, or hedging, ensuring disciplined and controlled risk exposure.

All risk parameters can be customized according to the trader’s profile.

Recommended symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURJPY, XAUUSD — for optimized settings, please contact me in private to receive the set files.

Working timeframe: M1 (mandatory)

Backtest mode: 1-minute OHLC (recommended)

Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (200+ recommended)

Minimum leverage: 1:50

Recommended account type: Standard

Recommended brokers: Standard accounts with low spreads (e.g., ICMarkets, ICTrading)

No Martingale

No Grid

No Hedging

Fully automated trading

Bollinger Bands + Stochastic signal confluence

Risk management with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

Automatic lot calculation (fixed, balance-scaled, or percentage-based)

Trading session filter by hours

Day-of-week filter

Simple installation and intuitive configuration

Compatible with prop-firm evaluation accounts

LotSizeMethod: Fixed / Balance-scaled / % Risk per trade

FixedLot: Fixed lot size

RiskPerTradePercent: Risk percentage per trade

StopLossPoints: Stop Loss in points

TakeProfitPoints: Take Profit in points

TrailingStopPoints: Trailing Stop in points

TradingWindow: Start and end trading hours

DayFilters: Enable/disable Monday to Friday

MagicNumber: Trade identifier

Ultron Conflux has been optimized to run in 1-minute OHLC mode in the Strategy Tester.

This method ensures faster and consistent results without requiring real ticks.

For maximum reproducibility, always backtest in 1-minute OHLC mode.

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant financial risk.

Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

It is highly recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading, adjusting the parameters according to the broker and instrument conditions.