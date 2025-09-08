Ultron Conflux

5
Ultron Conflux – Overview

Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1).
It applies the confluence of two technical indicators — Bollinger Bands and Stochastic Oscillator — to identify precise trading opportunities based on clear, objective rules.

The system is fully automated and does not use martingale, grid, or hedging, ensuring disciplined and controlled risk exposure.
All risk parameters can be customized according to the trader’s profile.

Technical Information

Recommended symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, EURJPY, XAUUSD — for optimized settings, please contact me in private to receive the set files.
Working timeframe: M1 (mandatory)
Backtest mode: 1-minute OHLC (recommended)
Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (200+ recommended)
Minimum leverage: 1:50
Recommended account type: Standard
Recommended brokers: Standard accounts with low spreads (e.g., ICMarkets, ICTrading)

Main Features

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Hedging

  • Fully automated trading

  • Bollinger Bands + Stochastic signal confluence

  • Risk management with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Automatic lot calculation (fixed, balance-scaled, or percentage-based)

  • Trading session filter by hours

  • Day-of-week filter

  • Simple installation and intuitive configuration

  • Compatible with prop-firm evaluation accounts

Input Parameters

  • LotSizeMethod: Fixed / Balance-scaled / % Risk per trade

  • FixedLot: Fixed lot size

  • RiskPerTradePercent: Risk percentage per trade

  • StopLossPoints: Stop Loss in points

  • TakeProfitPoints: Take Profit in points

  • TrailingStopPoints: Trailing Stop in points

  • TradingWindow: Start and end trading hours

  • DayFilters: Enable/disable Monday to Friday

  • MagicNumber: Trade identifier

Backtest Recommendation

Ultron Conflux has been optimized to run in 1-minute OHLC mode in the Strategy Tester.
This method ensures faster and consistent results without requiring real ticks.
For maximum reproducibility, always backtest in 1-minute OHLC mode.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant financial risk.
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
It is highly recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading, adjusting the parameters according to the broker and instrument conditions.

Reviews 2
Thiago Motta
29
Thiago Motta 2025.09.24 18:37 
 

Não é de hoje que Angelo cria ferramentas feitas para o mercado real, vão ter dias que vai operar, dias que não, porque "não operar, também é operar", isso é gerenciar... O que mais venho percebendo desde que virei cliente é isto, o cuidado que as ferramentas tem com o gerenciamento, me agradam muito!! "Sempre" visando o longo prazo, com consistência. Fica a dica para quem for comprar também o Ultron Conflux, quem conhece e viu sabe, estratégia antiga do Angelo que fez muito dinheiro em mercados, agora está aí automatizada para Forex!!

JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
635
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS 2025.11.01 22:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
543
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2025.11.01 22:38
Thank you so much, Joabe! 🙏
I’m really glad to know that the Ultron Conflux met your expectations as well. The goal has always been to keep the same level of quality and consistency across all my EAs — with solid systems and strong risk management.
I truly appreciate your continued support and trust in my work! 💪✨
Thiago Motta
29
Thiago Motta 2025.09.24 18:37 
 

Não é de hoje que Angelo cria ferramentas feitas para o mercado real, vão ter dias que vai operar, dias que não, porque "não operar, também é operar", isso é gerenciar... O que mais venho percebendo desde que virei cliente é isto, o cuidado que as ferramentas tem com o gerenciamento, me agradam muito!! "Sempre" visando o longo prazo, com consistência. Fica a dica para quem for comprar também o Ultron Conflux, quem conhece e viu sabe, estratégia antiga do Angelo que fez muito dinheiro em mercados, agora está aí automatizada para Forex!!

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
543
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2025.11.01 22:39
Thank you so much, Thiago! 🙏
I’m really happy to know that you value the attention to detail and the real-market focus behind these tools — always aiming for long-term consistency and solid management.
Your feedback means a lot and inspires me to keep improving! 💪✨
