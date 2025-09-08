Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1).

It applies the confluence of three technical indicators — Bollinger Bands, RSI, and Envelopes — to identify trading opportunities based on objective and predefined rules.

The system is fully automated, does not use martingale, grid, or hedging strategies, and allows risk adjustments according to the trader’s profile.

Technical Information

Recommended symbols : Major Forex pairs and Metals

Working timeframe : M1 (mandatory)

Backtest mode : 1-minute OHLC (recommended)

Minimum deposit : from 100 USD (200+ recommended)

Minimum leverage : 1:50

Recommended account type : Standard

Recommended brokers: Standard accounts on brokers with low spreads, such as ICMarkets and ICTrading

Main Features

No Martingale

No Grid

No Hedging

Risk management with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

Automatic lot calculation (by balance or risk percentage)

Trading session filter by hours

Day-of-week filter

Simple installation and intuitive configuration

Compatible with prop firm evaluation accounts

Input Parameters

LotSizeMethod : Fixed / Balance-scaled / % Risk per trade

FixedLot : Fixed lot size

RiskPerTradePercent : Risk percentage per trade

StopLossPoints : Stop Loss in points

TakeProfitPoints : Take Profit in points

TrailingStopPoints : Trailing Stop in points

TradingWindow : Start and end trading hours

DayFilters : Enable/disable Monday to Friday

MagicNumber: Trade identifier

Backtest Recommendation

Ultron Conflux has been optimized to run in 1-minute OHLC mode in the Strategy Tester.

This method ensures consistent and faster results without the need to use real ticks.

For maximum accuracy, always run backtests in 1-minute OHLC mode.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high risk of financial loss.

Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

It is strongly recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading, adjusting the parameters according to the instrument and broker conditions.



