Aurum Range Matrix

Experts: Angelo Marcelo Serafin

Version: 1.0

Activations: 10

Aurum Range Matrix is an Expert Advisor for trading session-range breakouts on USTEC and US30.

The EA records the high and low formed during configured market sessions. It can place pending orders around the recorded range and manage open positions according to the selected settings.

Results depend on market conditions, symbol specifications, spread, slippage, broker execution and the selected risk parameters.

Preset files

The preset files for USTEC H1 and US30 H1 are available in the product comments.

Use the USTEC preset with USTEC H1 and the US30 preset with US30 H1. Results can vary when using different symbol specifications, timeframes, spreads or execution settings.

Recommended setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Supported symbols: USTEC and US30

Recommended timeframe: H1

Use the preset corresponding to the selected symbol

Check the GMT configuration before running a test

Operating profiles

The EA includes three operating profiles:

Conservative

Moderate

Aggressive

Each profile uses a different combination of session windows, protective distances, target distances, trailing-stop settings, break-even rules and partial-close settings. Individual parameters can also be configured by the user.

Main functions

Configurable Asia, London and New York session windows

Optional daily-range cycle

Pending-order management

Fixed-lot position sizing

Balance-step position sizing

Percentage-risk position sizing

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional trailing stop

Optional break-even management

Optional partial closing

Spread filter

MetaTrader 5 economic-calendar filter

Market-close handling

Optional pending-order expiration

End-of-day position management

Automatic GMT-offset detection for live operation

Manual GMT setting for Strategy Tester

Information panel for ranges, orders, positions and current settings

Initial setup

Open an H1 chart for USTEC or US30.

Attach Aurum Range Matrix to the chart.

Download the preset files from the product comments.

Load the preset corresponding to the selected symbol.

Check the symbol specifications and broker time.

Test the configuration on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Risk information

Aurum Range Matrix does not guarantee trading results. Historical tests represent only the tested market and execution conditions.

Live results can differ because of spread changes, slippage, volatility, price gaps and broker execution. Review all settings and use a risk level suitable for your account.