Aurum Range Matrix

Aurum Range Matrix
Experts: Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Version: 1.0
Activations: 10

Aurum Range Matrix is an Expert Advisor for trading session-range breakouts on USTEC and US30.

The EA records the high and low formed during configured market sessions. It can place pending orders around the recorded range and manage open positions according to the selected settings.

Results depend on market conditions, symbol specifications, spread, slippage, broker execution and the selected risk parameters.

Preset files

The preset files for USTEC H1 and US30 H1 are available in the product comments.

Use the USTEC preset with USTEC H1 and the US30 preset with US30 H1. Results can vary when using different symbol specifications, timeframes, spreads or execution settings.

Recommended setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Supported symbols: USTEC and US30
Recommended timeframe: H1
Use the preset corresponding to the selected symbol
Check the GMT configuration before running a test

Operating profiles

The EA includes three operating profiles:

Conservative
Moderate
Aggressive

Each profile uses a different combination of session windows, protective distances, target distances, trailing-stop settings, break-even rules and partial-close settings. Individual parameters can also be configured by the user.

Main functions

Configurable Asia, London and New York session windows
Optional daily-range cycle
Pending-order management
Fixed-lot position sizing
Balance-step position sizing
Percentage-risk position sizing
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
Optional trailing stop
Optional break-even management
Optional partial closing
Spread filter
MetaTrader 5 economic-calendar filter
Market-close handling
Optional pending-order expiration
End-of-day position management
Automatic GMT-offset detection for live operation
Manual GMT setting for Strategy Tester
Information panel for ranges, orders, positions and current settings

Initial setup

Open an H1 chart for USTEC or US30.
Attach Aurum Range Matrix to the chart.
Download the preset files from the product comments.
Load the preset corresponding to the selected symbol.
Check the symbol specifications and broker time.
Test the configuration on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Risk information

Aurum Range Matrix does not guarantee trading results. Historical tests represent only the tested market and execution conditions.

Live results can differ because of spread changes, slippage, volatility, price gaps and broker execution. Review all settings and use a risk level suitable for your account.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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