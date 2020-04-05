Aurum Range Matrix
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Aurum Range Matrix
Experts: Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Version: 1.0
Activations: 10
Aurum Range Matrix is an Expert Advisor for trading session-range breakouts on USTEC and US30.
The EA records the high and low formed during configured market sessions. It can place pending orders around the recorded range and manage open positions according to the selected settings.
Results depend on market conditions, symbol specifications, spread, slippage, broker execution and the selected risk parameters.
Preset files
The preset files for USTEC H1 and US30 H1 are available in the product comments.
Use the USTEC preset with USTEC H1 and the US30 preset with US30 H1. Results can vary when using different symbol specifications, timeframes, spreads or execution settings.
Recommended setup
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Supported symbols: USTEC and US30
Recommended timeframe: H1
Use the preset corresponding to the selected symbol
Check the GMT configuration before running a test
Operating profiles
The EA includes three operating profiles:
Conservative
Moderate
Aggressive
Each profile uses a different combination of session windows, protective distances, target distances, trailing-stop settings, break-even rules and partial-close settings. Individual parameters can also be configured by the user.
Main functions
Configurable Asia, London and New York session windows
Optional daily-range cycle
Pending-order management
Fixed-lot position sizing
Balance-step position sizing
Percentage-risk position sizing
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
Optional trailing stop
Optional break-even management
Optional partial closing
Spread filter
MetaTrader 5 economic-calendar filter
Market-close handling
Optional pending-order expiration
End-of-day position management
Automatic GMT-offset detection for live operation
Manual GMT setting for Strategy Tester
Information panel for ranges, orders, positions and current settings
Initial setup
Open an H1 chart for USTEC or US30.
Attach Aurum Range Matrix to the chart.
Download the preset files from the product comments.
Load the preset corresponding to the selected symbol.
Check the symbol specifications and broker time.
Test the configuration on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Risk information
Aurum Range Matrix does not guarantee trading results. Historical tests represent only the tested market and execution conditions.
Live results can differ because of spread changes, slippage, volatility, price gaps and broker execution. Review all settings and use a risk level suitable for your account.