Dominion Gold

4.25

Dominion Gold EA

Dominion Gold EA is an Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol on MetaTrader 5, designed to operate during the New York trading session, using price behavior analysis and breakouts of predefined levels.

The EA executes trades based on specific market conditions identified before the opening of the New York session, when higher volatility conditions may be detected. The strategy is structured to operate one directional position per cycle, with automatic management of pending orders.

The EA includes an optional loss recovery mechanism, which can adjust the lot size in a controlled manner after consecutive negative results. All recovery-related parameters — including multiplier and maximum number of recovery steps — are fully configurable by the user.

To ensure accurate time synchronization, Dominion Gold EA features automatic broker server time detection (Auto GMT), as well as a manual GMT option for use in the Strategy Tester. This ensures that trades are executed at the defined time, regardless of the broker used.

An internal trend filter can be enabled to reduce entries during unfavorable market conditions. When activated, this filter prioritizes trades aligned with the prevailing price direction, which may result in a lower trade frequency.

The Expert Advisor does not use grid or hedge strategies, does not maintain multiple simultaneous positions, and does not open aggressive martingale trades. All risk control depends exclusively on the settings selected by the user.

The tests shown in the images were performed in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, using historical data and the “Every Tick” simulation mode.

Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account type: Hedge

  • Recommended minimum balance: 200 USD

  • Leverage: from 1:100

  • VPS: recommended for improved execution stability

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Proper risk management is essential.
Always test the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.

Reviews 6
mitchelldabe
81
mitchelldabe 2025.12.20 04:35 
 

A week of testing this EA, it had 4 trade with 2 win & 2 losses, risk is still under control, it will not make any trade too often due to it's selective trade nature. Overall, the support & guidance provided by the developer is top notch. I've manage to test the Ultron conflux EA too and it perform great too. further testing is needed considering that it's the end of the year.

skmishra_17
135
skmishra_17 2025.11.27 16:51 
 

Very Good EA less trades and good profit. Developer support also on time.

Abubakar5000
19
Abubakar5000 2025.11.10 16:59 
 

Good EA less trades High Winrate

More from author
Ultron Conflux
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
5 (1)
Experts
Ultron Conflux – Overview Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1). It applies the confluence of two technical indicators — Bollinger Bands and Stochastic Oscillator — to identify precise trading opportunities based on clear, objective rules. The system is fully automated and does not use martingale, grid, or hedging , ensuring disciplined and controlled risk exposure. All risk parameters can be customized according to the trader’s profil
SInalTradeEA Telegam To MT5
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Utilities
SinalTradeEA Telegram To MT5 Utilities – Angelo Marcelo Serafin Version: 4.9 – Updated: 5 September 2025 – Activations: 10 SinalTradeEA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to integrate trading signals directly into MetaTrader 5. It executes trades with precision while offering full control over entries, exits, and risk management. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, SinalTradeEA provides accuracy, flexibility, and safety for your trading operations. Main Features Direc
Phalanx Neural AI
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
PHALANX NEURAL AI — Neural Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Phalanx Neural AI is an Expert Advisor for MT5 developed for traders seeking an intelligent neural system for XAUUSD, focused on flow analysis, market microstructure and identification of high-quality contexts. The EA uses a DNN63 neural model optimized to operate Gold on the M30 timeframe, without grid, without martingale, and with stable execution on ECN and prop-firm accounts. This EA was designed to offer a selective trading flow, filterin
