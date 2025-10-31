Dominion Gold EA

Dominion Gold EA is an Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol on MetaTrader 5, designed to operate during the New York trading session, using price behavior analysis and breakouts of predefined levels.

The EA executes trades based on specific market conditions identified before the opening of the New York session, when higher volatility conditions may be detected. The strategy is structured to operate one directional position per cycle, with automatic management of pending orders.

The EA includes an optional loss recovery mechanism, which can adjust the lot size in a controlled manner after consecutive negative results. All recovery-related parameters — including multiplier and maximum number of recovery steps — are fully configurable by the user.

To ensure accurate time synchronization, Dominion Gold EA features automatic broker server time detection (Auto GMT), as well as a manual GMT option for use in the Strategy Tester. This ensures that trades are executed at the defined time, regardless of the broker used.

An internal trend filter can be enabled to reduce entries during unfavorable market conditions. When activated, this filter prioritizes trades aligned with the prevailing price direction, which may result in a lower trade frequency.

The Expert Advisor does not use grid or hedge strategies, does not maintain multiple simultaneous positions, and does not open aggressive martingale trades. All risk control depends exclusively on the settings selected by the user.

The tests shown in the images were performed in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, using historical data and the “Every Tick” simulation mode.

Technical Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Hedge

Recommended minimum balance: 200 USD

Leverage: from 1:100

VPS: recommended for improved execution stability

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Proper risk management is essential.

Always test the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.