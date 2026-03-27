Triple Session Breakout

4.33

Triple Session Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.


The EA monitors the price ranges formed during the Asian, London, and New York sessions. When the configured breakout conditions are detected, it can place pending orders around the session range and manage the resulting positions automatically.


How It Works


- Detects the high and low of each enabled trading session

- Monitors price for breakout conditions

- Places Buy Stop, Sell Stop, or limit orders according to the selected configuration

- Checks broker Stop Level and minimum order-distance requirements

- Manages open positions using Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break Even, and Partial Close

- Adapts session calculations to the broker server time


Risk Management


The EA supports fixed-lot and percentage-based position sizing. Stop Loss, Take Profit, maximum pending orders, and trade-management functions can be adjusted through the inputs.


The default configuration uses:


- Stop Loss: 60 pips

- Maximum Take Profit: 400 pips


The final result of a position may differ from the configured Take Profit when Trailing Stop, Break Even, or Partial Close is enabled.


Triple Session Breakout does not use grid, martingale, or lot-multiplication recovery strategies. Every position is managed using the configured risk and exit settings.


Recommended Setup


- Symbol: XAUUSD or the corresponding Gold symbol offered by the broker

- Timeframe: H1

- Suggested minimum balance: 100 USD

- Account type: ECN, RAW Spread, or another low-spread account

- VPS: Recommended for continuous operation


Main Inputs


- Fixed lot or risk-based lot calculation

- Fixed lot size

- Risk percentage

- Stop Loss and Take Profit

- Trailing Stop

- Break Even

- Partial Close

- Asian, London, and New York session filters

- Maximum number of pending orders

- Order-placement configuration


Important Information


Broker specifications, spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, symbol name, quote digits, and Stop Level requirements can affect trading behavior and results.


The suggested minimum balance does not guarantee that the selected risk configuration is suitable for every account. Review the lot size and risk settings before use.


Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account using data and trading conditions similar to the intended broker before running it on a live account.


Trading involves risk. Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance.

Reviews 8
stefcrema
234
stefcrema 2026.06.08 09:27 
 

The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.

Carlosp298
19
Carlosp298 2026.05.16 02:16 
 

Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.

myuru
50
myuru 2026.05.14 18:27 
 

I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.

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Kipyegon2026
71
Kipyegon2026 2026.08.04 06:56 
 

Not Good enough, Small Profits and Brutal Sl, Wiped my account in 3 Months. Update; Nothing like aggressive settings were used in my account & the lot size was always 0.01. The EA is Crap.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1180
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.08.04 12:39
This is the only negative review among many positive experiences, and it does not reflect the recommended use of the EA. Triple Session Breakout was developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe and requires proper risk management. A wider Stop Loss in points does not automatically mean excessive risk—the real risk depends mainly on the lot size used. Aggressive settings or oversized positions can damage any trading account, regardless of the strategy.
stefcrema
234
stefcrema 2026.06.08 09:27 
 

The logic behind this EA is solid and widely used, making it fairly safe. Unfortunately, like many breakouts, the trailing stop often limits gains and prevents losses while waiting for a more significant breakout. Stop losses are harsh when they arrive, but if the win rate remains high, the system works and remains profitable. However, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and I'm satisfied so far.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1180
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.06.08 11:31
You raised a very important point regarding the trailing stop. The current implementation is intentionally conservative, aiming to protect profits and reduce market exposure. However, this can sometimes limit the potential gains during stronger breakout movements. I am currently working on improving the trailing stop logic to give profitable trades more room to develop and potentially capture larger breakout moves. That said, a wider trailing stop is always a trade-off. While it may increase profit potential, it can also lead to larger losses or allow more profit to be given back before a position closes. For this reason, every adjustment must be carefully tested to maintain the balance between profitability and risk management. The goal is to find the best possible balance between protecting capital and maximizing returns over the long term.
Carlosp298
19
Carlosp298 2026.05.16 02:16 
 

Estou gostando bastante do TSG, bem linear, sem sustos. Roda bem na FP Markets que tem spread baixo.

myuru
50
myuru 2026.05.14 18:27 
 

I’ve been backtesting it for 10 days and I’m happy with the results—the only downside is that a single loss is almost as much as the profit from five trades. If Angelo, Marcelo Serafin can find a solution for this, it’ll be a fantastic EA.

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1180
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.05.15 01:00
Thank you very much for your feedback and for testing the EA for 10 days.
I’m very happy to hear that you are satisfied with the overall results. Regarding the larger loss compared to the accumulated profits, this is something we are already working to improve in the next updates, especially focusing on smarter risk management, trade filtering, and recovery optimization. Your feedback is extremely valuable because it helps us continue refining the system to make it even more stable and consistent over the long term. Thank you again for your trust and support! 🚀
Mateusz Winter
694
Mateusz Winter 2026.04.09 10:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1180
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.09 11:44
Thank you, Mateusz! 🙌
Glad to hear you joined through a recommendation — that really shows trust in the system.
Now it’s all about testing and consistency over time, which is where the Triple Session Breakout really performs. 🚀
If you have any questions during use, feel free to reach out!
Russell Leeon Tan
305
Russell Leeon Tan 2026.04.08 19:06 
 

just got it. will update here in a month :)

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1180
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.08 19:25
Thank you, Russell! 🙌
Great to have you onboard.
The real power of the Triple Session Breakout comes with consistent testing over time — I’m confident you’ll see the results.
Looking forward to your update! 🚀
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
732
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS 2026.04.07 18:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
1180
Reply from developer Angelo Marcelo Serafin 2026.04.07 18:43
Thank you very much for your feedback!
I’m really glad to hear that the EA exceeded your expectations and that you are satisfied with its performance and interface.
Your support means a lot and motivates me to keep improving the project.
Feel free to reach out anytime if you need any assistance 👍
Jens Bruns
2263
Jens Bruns 2026.04.04 05:31 
 

Wow! You offer such a great system this cheap? Really nice! I’m really happy with the first results. All were winners. I’m a breakout scalping trader on Gold and BTC. This EA is a great addition for my huge portfolio. Important is to use the right broker with fast execution and lowest possible spread on raw account. Then It will work amazing! I like that the Dev keep going to improve the EA. That shows me he is serious to provide us quality and longterm stability. So far I give 5 stars! Thanks!

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