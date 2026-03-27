Triple Session Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA monitors the price ranges formed during the Asian, London, and New York sessions. When the configured breakout conditions are detected, it can place pending orders around the session range and manage the resulting positions automatically.

How It Works

- Detects the high and low of each enabled trading session - Monitors price for breakout conditions - Places Buy Stop, Sell Stop, or limit orders according to the selected configuration - Checks broker Stop Level and minimum order-distance requirements - Manages open positions using Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Break Even, and Partial Close - Adapts session calculations to the broker server time

Risk Management

The EA supports fixed-lot and percentage-based position sizing. Stop Loss, Take Profit, maximum pending orders, and trade-management functions can be adjusted through the inputs.

The default configuration uses:

- Stop Loss: 60 pips - Maximum Take Profit: 400 pips

The final result of a position may differ from the configured Take Profit when Trailing Stop, Break Even, or Partial Close is enabled.

Triple Session Breakout does not use grid, martingale, or lot-multiplication recovery strategies. Every position is managed using the configured risk and exit settings.

Recommended Setup

- Symbol: XAUUSD or the corresponding Gold symbol offered by the broker - Timeframe: H1 - Suggested minimum balance: 100 USD - Account type: ECN, RAW Spread, or another low-spread account - VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Main Inputs

- Fixed lot or risk-based lot calculation - Fixed lot size - Risk percentage - Stop Loss and Take Profit - Trailing Stop - Break Even - Partial Close - Asian, London, and New York session filters - Maximum number of pending orders - Order-placement configuration

Important Information

Broker specifications, spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, symbol name, quote digits, and Stop Level requirements can affect trading behavior and results.

The suggested minimum balance does not guarantee that the selected risk configuration is suitable for every account. Review the lot size and risk settings before use.

Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account using data and trading conditions similar to the intended broker before running it on a live account.

Trading involves risk. Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance.