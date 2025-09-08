Ultron Conflux
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Angelo Marcelo Serafin
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 25 Eylül 2025
Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1).
It applies the confluence of three technical indicators — Bollinger Bands, RSI, and Envelopes — to identify trading opportunities based on objective and predefined rules.
The system is fully automated, does not use martingale, grid, or hedging strategies, and allows risk adjustments according to the trader’s profile.
Technical Information
Recommended symbols: Major Forex pairs and Metals
Working timeframe: M1 (mandatory)
Backtest mode: 1-minute OHLC (recommended)
Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (200+ recommended)
Minimum leverage: 1:50
Recommended account type: Standard
Recommended brokers: Standard accounts on brokers with low spreads, such as ICMarkets and ICTrading
Main Features
No Martingale
No Grid
No Hedging
Risk management with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop
Automatic lot calculation (by balance or risk percentage)
Trading session filter by hours
Day-of-week filter
Simple installation and intuitive configuration
Compatible with prop firm evaluation accounts
Input Parameters
LotSizeMethod: Fixed / Balance-scaled / % Risk per trade
FixedLot: Fixed lot size
RiskPerTradePercent: Risk percentage per trade
StopLossPoints: Stop Loss in points
TakeProfitPoints: Take Profit in points
TrailingStopPoints: Trailing Stop in points
TradingWindow: Start and end trading hours
DayFilters: Enable/disable Monday to Friday
MagicNumber: Trade identifier
Backtest Recommendation
Ultron Conflux has been optimized to run in 1-minute OHLC mode in the Strategy Tester.
This method ensures consistent and faster results without the need to use real ticks.
For maximum accuracy, always run backtests in 1-minute OHLC mode.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high risk of financial loss.
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
It is strongly recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading, adjusting the parameters according to the instrument and broker conditions.
Não é de hoje que Angelo cria ferramentas feitas para o mercado real, vão ter dias que vai operar, dias que não, porque "não operar, também é operar", isso é gerenciar... O que mais venho percebendo desde que virei cliente é isto, o cuidado que as ferramentas tem com o gerenciamento, me agradam muito!! "Sempre" visando o longo prazo, com consistência. Fica a dica para quem for comprar também o Ultron Conflux, quem conhece e viu sabe, estratégia antiga do Angelo que fez muito dinheiro em mercados, agora está aí automatizada para Forex!!