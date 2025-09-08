Ultron Conflux

5

Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1).
It applies the confluence of three technical indicators — Bollinger Bands, RSI, and Envelopes — to identify trading opportunities based on objective and predefined rules.

The system is fully automated, does not use martingale, grid, or hedging strategies, and allows risk adjustments according to the trader’s profile.

Technical Information

  • Recommended symbols: Major Forex pairs and Metals

  • Working timeframe: M1 (mandatory)

  • Backtest mode: 1-minute OHLC (recommended)

  • Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (200+ recommended)

  • Minimum leverage: 1:50

  • Recommended account type: Standard

  • Recommended brokers: Standard accounts on brokers with low spreads, such as ICMarkets and ICTrading

Main Features

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Hedging

  • Risk management with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Automatic lot calculation (by balance or risk percentage)

  • Trading session filter by hours

  • Day-of-week filter

  • Simple installation and intuitive configuration

  • Compatible with prop firm evaluation accounts

Input Parameters

  • LotSizeMethod: Fixed / Balance-scaled / % Risk per trade

  • FixedLot: Fixed lot size

  • RiskPerTradePercent: Risk percentage per trade

  • StopLossPoints: Stop Loss in points

  • TakeProfitPoints: Take Profit in points

  • TrailingStopPoints: Trailing Stop in points

  • TradingWindow: Start and end trading hours

  • DayFilters: Enable/disable Monday to Friday

  • MagicNumber: Trade identifier

Backtest Recommendation

Ultron Conflux has been optimized to run in 1-minute OHLC mode in the Strategy Tester.
This method ensures consistent and faster results without the need to use real ticks.
For maximum accuracy, always run backtests in 1-minute OHLC mode.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high risk of financial loss.
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
It is strongly recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading, adjusting the parameters according to the instrument and broker conditions.


Thiago Motta
24
Thiago Motta 2025.09.24 18:37 
 

Não é de hoje que Angelo cria ferramentas feitas para o mercado real, vão ter dias que vai operar, dias que não, porque "não operar, também é operar", isso é gerenciar... O que mais venho percebendo desde que virei cliente é isto, o cuidado que as ferramentas tem com o gerenciamento, me agradam muito!! "Sempre" visando o longo prazo, com consistência. Fica a dica para quem for comprar também o Ultron Conflux, quem conhece e viu sabe, estratégia antiga do Angelo que fez muito dinheiro em mercados, agora está aí automatizada para Forex!!

