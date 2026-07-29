WHAT IS ATLAS CORE?

Atlas Core is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Its strategy identifies confirmed structural highs and lows and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders directly at these levels.

A trade is only opened when the price breaks the identified level. The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or position averaging.

All trades have predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. After a position reaches the configured profit level, the Trailing Stop system can follow the price movement and progressively protect the trade.

Atlas Core can operate automatically while MetaTrader 5 remains connected and algorithmic trading is enabled.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

At the opening of each new candle on the selected timeframe, Atlas Core analyzes recent price history to identify confirmed swing highs and swing lows.

When a valid structure is found, the EA checks whether the current price respects the configured minimum distance. If all conditions are met, a pending order is placed at the identified level.

Buy and sell operations are managed independently:

Buy Stop above a confirmed structural high

Sell Stop below a confirmed structural low

Automatic Stop Loss on every trade

Automatic Take Profit on every trade

Trailing Stop activated after the configured minimum price movement

Automatic expiration of pending orders

This process prevents premature entries caused by the price simply approaching a level. A trade is only opened if the pending order is actually triggered.

MAIN FEATURES

Structural level identification: Atlas Core searches for confirmed highs and lows using a configurable number of candles on both sides of each level.

Two-direction trading: Buy and sell cycles are managed separately. On Hedging accounts, the EA can manage buy and sell positions independently.

Automatic lot calculation: When RiskPercent is greater than zero, the trading volume is calculated using the account balance, the selected risk percentage, and the Stop Loss distance.

Fixed lot mode: When RiskPercent is set to zero, the EA directly uses the volume configured in the Lots parameter.

Individual trade protection: Every trade receives a Stop Loss and Take Profit when the order is created.

Configurable Trailing Stop: The system begins following the price only after the position reaches the distance configured in TslTriggerPoints.

Order expiration: Pending orders that are not triggered within the configured period are automatically removed.

Recovery after restart: When initialized, Atlas Core identifies positions and pending orders associated with its symbol and Magic Number.

Broker compatibility: The calculated lot size is automatically adjusted according to the minimum volume, maximum volume, and volume step allowed for the selected instrument.

Custom optimization: The EA includes an internal criterion for evaluating optimization results based on profit, number of trades, profit factor, recovery factor, and drawdown.

OPERATIONAL DASHBOARD

Atlas Core includes a complete dashboard for real-time monitoring.

The dashboard displays:

Connection status

Algorithmic trading status

Symbol and timeframe

Bid and Ask prices

Current spread

Account balance

Account equity

Daily result

Floating result

Current drawdown

Risk percentage

Estimated lot size

Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings

Open positions

Pending orders

Total trading volume

Buy cycle status

Sell cycle status

Trades closed during the day

Daily win rate

Time of the latest operational event

During optimizations and non-visual tests, the dashboard is automatically disabled to improve Strategy Tester performance.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Martingale: NEVER

Grid: NEVER

Position averaging: NEVER

Stop Loss: ALWAYS

Take Profit: ALWAYS

Trailing Stop: AVAILABLE

Fixed lot: AVAILABLE

Percentage risk: AVAILABLE

Pending order expiration: ACTIVE

Independent buy and sell management: YES

MAIN PARAMETERS

Lots: Trading volume used in fixed lot mode.

RiskPercent: Percentage of the account balance used for automatic lot calculation. Set it to zero to use a fixed lot size.

OrderDistPoints: Minimum required distance between the current price and the entry level.

TpPoints: Take Profit distance in points.

SlPoints: Stop Loss distance in points.

TslPoints: Distance maintained by the Trailing Stop.

TslTriggerPoints: Minimum profit required to activate the Trailing Stop.

Timeframe: Timeframe used to identify market structures.

BarsN: Number of candles used to confirm structural highs and lows.

ExpirationHours: Validity period of pending orders.

Magic: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.

REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Hedging

Default symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD H1

Minimum deposit: US$100

Algorithmic trading: Required

VPS: Recommended

Instruments: Compatible with the instruments provided by the broker

The minimum trading volume, margin requirements, point value, and trading conditions vary between instruments and brokers. The parameters must be tested and adjusted for the selected instrument.

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Before using Atlas Core on a real account:

Run tests in the Strategy Tester

Use high-quality historical data

Confirm the instrument’s point value

Check the broker’s spread and symbol specifications

Start on a demo account

Use a unique Magic Number for each configuration

Keep MetaTrader 5 connected

Consider using a VPS

RISK WARNING

Trading financial instruments involves risk and may result in losses. The minimum deposit of US$100 does not guarantee that every configuration or instrument will be suitable for the account.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Only use capital that is appropriate for your risk tolerance, and carefully test all parameters before trading on a real account.