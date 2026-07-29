Atlas Core
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 29 July 2026
- Activations: 10
WHAT IS ATLAS CORE?
Atlas Core is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Its strategy identifies confirmed structural highs and lows and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders directly at these levels.
A trade is only opened when the price breaks the identified level. The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or position averaging.
All trades have predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. After a position reaches the configured profit level, the Trailing Stop system can follow the price movement and progressively protect the trade.
Atlas Core can operate automatically while MetaTrader 5 remains connected and algorithmic trading is enabled.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
At the opening of each new candle on the selected timeframe, Atlas Core analyzes recent price history to identify confirmed swing highs and swing lows.
When a valid structure is found, the EA checks whether the current price respects the configured minimum distance. If all conditions are met, a pending order is placed at the identified level.
Buy and sell operations are managed independently:
Buy Stop above a confirmed structural high
Sell Stop below a confirmed structural low
Automatic Stop Loss on every trade
Automatic Take Profit on every trade
Trailing Stop activated after the configured minimum price movement
Automatic expiration of pending orders
This process prevents premature entries caused by the price simply approaching a level. A trade is only opened if the pending order is actually triggered.
MAIN FEATURES
Structural level identification: Atlas Core searches for confirmed highs and lows using a configurable number of candles on both sides of each level.
Two-direction trading: Buy and sell cycles are managed separately. On Hedging accounts, the EA can manage buy and sell positions independently.
Automatic lot calculation: When RiskPercent is greater than zero, the trading volume is calculated using the account balance, the selected risk percentage, and the Stop Loss distance.
Fixed lot mode: When RiskPercent is set to zero, the EA directly uses the volume configured in the Lots parameter.
Individual trade protection: Every trade receives a Stop Loss and Take Profit when the order is created.
Configurable Trailing Stop: The system begins following the price only after the position reaches the distance configured in TslTriggerPoints.
Order expiration: Pending orders that are not triggered within the configured period are automatically removed.
Recovery after restart: When initialized, Atlas Core identifies positions and pending orders associated with its symbol and Magic Number.
Broker compatibility: The calculated lot size is automatically adjusted according to the minimum volume, maximum volume, and volume step allowed for the selected instrument.
Custom optimization: The EA includes an internal criterion for evaluating optimization results based on profit, number of trades, profit factor, recovery factor, and drawdown.
OPERATIONAL DASHBOARD
Atlas Core includes a complete dashboard for real-time monitoring.
The dashboard displays:
Connection status
Algorithmic trading status
Symbol and timeframe
Bid and Ask prices
Current spread
Account balance
Account equity
Daily result
Floating result
Current drawdown
Risk percentage
Estimated lot size
Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings
Open positions
Pending orders
Total trading volume
Buy cycle status
Sell cycle status
Trades closed during the day
Daily win rate
Time of the latest operational event
During optimizations and non-visual tests, the dashboard is automatically disabled to improve Strategy Tester performance.
TRADE MANAGEMENT
Martingale: NEVER
Grid: NEVER
Position averaging: NEVER
Stop Loss: ALWAYS
Take Profit: ALWAYS
Trailing Stop: AVAILABLE
Fixed lot: AVAILABLE
Percentage risk: AVAILABLE
Pending order expiration: ACTIVE
Independent buy and sell management: YES
MAIN PARAMETERS
Lots: Trading volume used in fixed lot mode.
RiskPercent: Percentage of the account balance used for automatic lot calculation. Set it to zero to use a fixed lot size.
OrderDistPoints: Minimum required distance between the current price and the entry level.
TpPoints: Take Profit distance in points.
SlPoints: Stop Loss distance in points.
TslPoints: Distance maintained by the Trailing Stop.
TslTriggerPoints: Minimum profit required to activate the Trailing Stop.
Timeframe: Timeframe used to identify market structures.
BarsN: Number of candles used to confirm structural highs and lows.
ExpirationHours: Validity period of pending orders.
Magic: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.
REQUIREMENTS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account type: Hedging
Default symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD H1
Minimum deposit: US$100
Algorithmic trading: Required
VPS: Recommended
Instruments: Compatible with the instruments provided by the broker
The minimum trading volume, margin requirements, point value, and trading conditions vary between instruments and brokers. The parameters must be tested and adjusted for the selected instrument.
USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
Before using Atlas Core on a real account:
Run tests in the Strategy Tester
Use high-quality historical data
Confirm the instrument’s point value
Check the broker’s spread and symbol specifications
Start on a demo account
Use a unique Magic Number for each configuration
Keep MetaTrader 5 connected
Consider using a VPS
RISK WARNING
Trading financial instruments involves risk and may result in losses. The minimum deposit of US$100 does not guarantee that every configuration or instrument will be suitable for the account.
Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Only use capital that is appropriate for your risk tolerance, and carefully test all parameters before trading on a real account.