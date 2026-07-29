Atlas Core

WHAT IS ATLAS CORE?

Atlas Core is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Its strategy identifies confirmed structural highs and lows and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders directly at these levels.

A trade is only opened when the price breaks the identified level. The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or position averaging.

All trades have predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. After a position reaches the configured profit level, the Trailing Stop system can follow the price movement and progressively protect the trade.

Atlas Core can operate automatically while MetaTrader 5 remains connected and algorithmic trading is enabled.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

At the opening of each new candle on the selected timeframe, Atlas Core analyzes recent price history to identify confirmed swing highs and swing lows.

When a valid structure is found, the EA checks whether the current price respects the configured minimum distance. If all conditions are met, a pending order is placed at the identified level.

Buy and sell operations are managed independently:

Buy Stop above a confirmed structural high
Sell Stop below a confirmed structural low
Automatic Stop Loss on every trade
Automatic Take Profit on every trade
Trailing Stop activated after the configured minimum price movement
Automatic expiration of pending orders

This process prevents premature entries caused by the price simply approaching a level. A trade is only opened if the pending order is actually triggered.

MAIN FEATURES

Structural level identification: Atlas Core searches for confirmed highs and lows using a configurable number of candles on both sides of each level.

Two-direction trading: Buy and sell cycles are managed separately. On Hedging accounts, the EA can manage buy and sell positions independently.

Automatic lot calculation: When RiskPercent is greater than zero, the trading volume is calculated using the account balance, the selected risk percentage, and the Stop Loss distance.

Fixed lot mode: When RiskPercent is set to zero, the EA directly uses the volume configured in the Lots parameter.

Individual trade protection: Every trade receives a Stop Loss and Take Profit when the order is created.

Configurable Trailing Stop: The system begins following the price only after the position reaches the distance configured in TslTriggerPoints.

Order expiration: Pending orders that are not triggered within the configured period are automatically removed.

Recovery after restart: When initialized, Atlas Core identifies positions and pending orders associated with its symbol and Magic Number.

Broker compatibility: The calculated lot size is automatically adjusted according to the minimum volume, maximum volume, and volume step allowed for the selected instrument.

Custom optimization: The EA includes an internal criterion for evaluating optimization results based on profit, number of trades, profit factor, recovery factor, and drawdown.

OPERATIONAL DASHBOARD

Atlas Core includes a complete dashboard for real-time monitoring.

The dashboard displays:

Connection status
Algorithmic trading status
Symbol and timeframe
Bid and Ask prices
Current spread
Account balance
Account equity
Daily result
Floating result
Current drawdown
Risk percentage
Estimated lot size
Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings
Open positions
Pending orders
Total trading volume
Buy cycle status
Sell cycle status
Trades closed during the day
Daily win rate
Time of the latest operational event

During optimizations and non-visual tests, the dashboard is automatically disabled to improve Strategy Tester performance.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Martingale: NEVER
Grid: NEVER
Position averaging: NEVER
Stop Loss: ALWAYS
Take Profit: ALWAYS
Trailing Stop: AVAILABLE
Fixed lot: AVAILABLE
Percentage risk: AVAILABLE
Pending order expiration: ACTIVE
Independent buy and sell management: YES

MAIN PARAMETERS

Lots: Trading volume used in fixed lot mode.

RiskPercent: Percentage of the account balance used for automatic lot calculation. Set it to zero to use a fixed lot size.

OrderDistPoints: Minimum required distance between the current price and the entry level.

TpPoints: Take Profit distance in points.

SlPoints: Stop Loss distance in points.

TslPoints: Distance maintained by the Trailing Stop.

TslTriggerPoints: Minimum profit required to activate the Trailing Stop.

Timeframe: Timeframe used to identify market structures.

BarsN: Number of candles used to confirm structural highs and lows.

ExpirationHours: Validity period of pending orders.

Magic: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.

REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account type: Hedging
Default symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD H1
Minimum deposit: US$100
Algorithmic trading: Required
VPS: Recommended
Instruments: Compatible with the instruments provided by the broker

The minimum trading volume, margin requirements, point value, and trading conditions vary between instruments and brokers. The parameters must be tested and adjusted for the selected instrument.

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Before using Atlas Core on a real account:

Run tests in the Strategy Tester
Use high-quality historical data
Confirm the instrument’s point value
Check the broker’s spread and symbol specifications
Start on a demo account
Use a unique Magic Number for each configuration
Keep MetaTrader 5 connected
Consider using a VPS

RISK WARNING

Trading financial instruments involves risk and may result in losses. The minimum deposit of US$100 does not guarantee that every configuration or instrument will be suitable for the account.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Only use capital that is appropriate for your risk tolerance, and carefully test all parameters before trading on a real account.


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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Triple Session Breakout
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
4.33 (6)
Experts
Triple Session Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The EA monitors the price ranges formed during the Asian, London, and New York sessions. When the configured breakout conditions are detected, it can place pending orders around the session range and manage the resulting positions automatically. How It Works - Detects the high and low of each enabled trading session - Monitors price for breakout conditions - Places Buy Stop, Sell Stop
Tornado Engine Pro
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
Tornado Engine Pro is a high-performance breakout Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold), combining trend direction, volatility filtering, and intelligent execution. It does not chase the market. It waits for the right conditions and executes with precision. Every trade is validated through a multi-layer logic including: Trend alignment (Fast/Slow EMA) Volatility confirmation (ATR filter) Breakout structure Optional momentum validation This results in a clean and structured trading approach f
Aurum Range Matrix
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
Aurum Range Matrix Experts: Angelo Marcelo Serafin Version: 1.0 Activations: 10 Aurum Range Matrix is an Expert Advisor for trading session-range breakouts on USTEC and US30. The EA records the high and low formed during configured market sessions. It can place pending orders around the recorded range and manage open positions according to the selected settings. Results depend on market conditions, symbol specifications, spread, slippage, broker execution and the selected risk parameters. Preset
Ultron Conflux
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
5 (1)
Experts
Ultron Conflux – Overview Ultron Conflux is an Expert Advisor designed to operate exclusively on the 1-minute timeframe (M1). It applies the confluence of two technical indicators — Bollinger Bands and Stochastic Oscillator — to identify precise trading opportunities based on clear, objective rules. The system is fully automated and does not use martingale, grid, or hedging , ensuring disciplined and controlled risk exposure. All risk parameters can be customized according to the trader’s profil
Golden Vortex EA
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
GOLDEN VORTEX EA Breakout Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) DESCRIPTION Golden Vortex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a structured breakout approach. The system is designed to identify price expansions following key breakout levels , focusing on controlled risk and consistent execution rather than aggressive exposure. The logic is based on objective market conditions, avoiding discretionary decisions and ensuring stable behavior across
Dominion Gold
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
4.25 (4)
Experts
Dominion Gold EA Dominion Gold EA is an Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol on MetaTrader 5 , designed to operate during the New York trading session , using price behavior analysis and breakouts of predefined levels . The EA executes trades based on specific market conditions identified before the opening of the New York session, when higher volatility conditions may be detected. The strategy is structured to operate one directional position per cycle , with automatic manageme
Phalanx Neural AI
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
PHALANX NEURAL AI — Neural Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Phalanx Neural AI is an Expert Advisor for MT5 developed for traders seeking an intelligent neural system for XAUUSD, focused on flow analysis, market microstructure and identification of high-quality contexts. The EA uses a DNN63 neural model optimized to operate Gold on the M30 timeframe, without grid, without martingale, and with stable execution on ECN and prop-firm accounts. This EA was designed to offer a selective trading flow, filterin
Orion Pulse
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Experts
Orion Pulse   is a high-precision   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor   engineered specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) . Built with   structured breakout logic   and powered by a   DNN63 Neural Network , this system is designed to   eliminate weak signals   and execute only   high-probability trades . THIS IS NOT A GRID. THIS IS NOT UNCONTROLLED MARTINGALE. THIS IS DISCIPLINED, STRUCTURED, AI-FILTERED BREAKOUT EXECUTION. NEURAL CORE – DNN63 AI ENGINE At the heart of the system lie
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