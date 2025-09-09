- Growth
Trades:
2 000
Profit Trades:
1 241 (62.05%)
Loss Trades:
759 (37.95%)
Best trade:
1 670.76 USD
Worst trade:
-632.73 USD
Gross Profit:
34 606.09 USD (115 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 301.47 USD (71 285 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (790.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 299.01 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
1.44%
Max deposit load:
85.37%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
49 seconds
Recovery Factor:
8.09
Long Trades:
1 152 (57.60%)
Short Trades:
848 (42.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
7.15 USD
Average Profit:
27.89 USD
Average Loss:
-26.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-59.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 208.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
597.95%
Annual Forecast:
7 255.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.73 USD
Maximal:
1 768.40 USD (19.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.93% (921.48 USD)
By Equity:
3.90% (86.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-ECN
|2000
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-ECN
|14K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-ECN
|44K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 670.76 USD
Worst trade: -633 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +790.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
