Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa

Jesko

Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1500 USD per month
growth since 2025 125%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 000
Profit Trades:
1 241 (62.05%)
Loss Trades:
759 (37.95%)
Best trade:
1 670.76 USD
Worst trade:
-632.73 USD
Gross Profit:
34 606.09 USD (115 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 301.47 USD (71 285 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (790.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 299.01 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
1.44%
Max deposit load:
85.37%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
49 seconds
Recovery Factor:
8.09
Long Trades:
1 152 (57.60%)
Short Trades:
848 (42.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
7.15 USD
Average Profit:
27.89 USD
Average Loss:
-26.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-59.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 208.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
597.95%
Annual Forecast:
7 255.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.73 USD
Maximal:
1 768.40 USD (19.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.93% (921.48 USD)
By Equity:
3.90% (86.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 2000
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 14K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 44K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 670.76 USD
Worst trade: -633 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +790.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.03 11:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 14:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 06:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 02:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 02:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 17:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 01:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 00:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 02:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 15:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 15:33
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.09 15:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 15:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 15:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Jesko
1500 USD per month
125%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
17
100%
2 000
62%
1%
1.70
7.15
USD
39%
1:500
