Jack of all Trades MT5

Jack of all Trades MT5 is an Expert Advisor for trading high market moves. This is a fully automated EA optimized for multicurrency EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY. The EA can be used on any timeframe because the indicators are locked to M10. The EA uses MACD(7,21,4), MOMENTUM(11) and candlestick history for last 10 candles on M10 for creating a signal. Because the EA is locked on M10, the trades will open on the same spot, it does not matter, on which timeframe it is tested. The EA also uses news events for creating a signal.

Important: While the signals made by the indicators are fine, the ones made by news events require small ping (less than 30 ms), so for the best performances cloud server is recommended.


Using Jack of all Trades MT5

  • inp1_VolumeRisk: Buy Percentage - risked amount for buy trades in percent of the users balance. Default is 2.5%.
  • inp1_VolumeUpperLimit: Maximum lot for Buy trades. Default is 10 lot.
  • inp2_VolumeRisk: Sell Percentage - risked amount for sell trades in percent of the users balance. Default is 2.5%.
  • inp2_VolumeUpperLimit: Maximum lot for Sell trades. Default 10 lot.
  • inp3_maxSpread - maximum spread used to open trades. If the spread is above the set value, the EA will not trade. Default is 5 pips. NOTE: the value is in standard pips. It can be used on four and five digit brokers but the EA always uses the fourth digit 1.1384 (fourth decimal in price value). It can be also set as a five-digit spread filter by using decimals. Example: (2.5) 1.13845.

Good luck and profitable trade to everyone!

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XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
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