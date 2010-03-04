Welcome to HaiWa Alone, the latest product from HaiWa Project designed by a veteran programmer with long experience in programming logic since 1990. HaiWa Alone is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the advantages of the Moving Average and RSI indicators with HaiWa Project's exclusive Smart Decision Logic.



Key Features:

Key Indicator: Uses a combination of Moving Average and RSI for accurate technical analysis.

Smart Decision Logic: Special logic from HaiWa Project to determine and control the trading strategy.

Currency Pair Optimization: While it can be used on various currency pairs, it has been specifically optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY.

Deposit Recommendation: Secure with a minimum deposit of $200, however it is recommended that the ideal deposit is $1000 or higher for greater profit potential.



HaiWa Alone Advantages:

Flexibility: Suitable for use in almost all currency pairs.

Safety: Designed to minimize risk with an affordable initial deposit.

Performance Optimization: Maximize profit potential through tested and optimized strategies.



HaiWa Alone is a great choice for traders who want a reliable EA with a combination of advanced indicators and proven effective trading logic. Gain an edge in your trading with HaiWa Alone from HaiWa Project, and start achieving maximum profit potential in the Forex market.

