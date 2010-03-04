HaiWa Alone

Welcome to HaiWa Alone, the latest product from HaiWa Project designed by a veteran programmer with long experience in programming logic since 1990. HaiWa Alone is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the advantages of the Moving Average and RSI indicators with HaiWa Project's exclusive Smart Decision Logic.


Key Features:
Key Indicator: Uses a combination of Moving Average and RSI for accurate technical analysis.
Smart Decision Logic: Special logic from HaiWa Project to determine and control the trading strategy.
Currency Pair Optimization: While it can be used on various currency pairs, it has been specifically optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY.
Deposit Recommendation: Secure with a minimum deposit of $200, however it is recommended that the ideal deposit is $1000 or higher for greater profit potential.


HaiWa Alone Advantages:
Flexibility: Suitable for use in almost all currency pairs.
Safety: Designed to minimize risk with an affordable initial deposit.
Performance Optimization: Maximize profit potential through tested and optimized strategies.


HaiWa Alone is a great choice for traders who want a reliable EA with a combination of advanced indicators and proven effective trading logic. Gain an edge in your trading with HaiWa Alone from HaiWa Project, and start achieving maximum profit potential in the Forex market.

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HaiWa Perimeter - Revolutionary Forex Expert Advisor HaiWa Perimeter, a cutting-edge Forex Expert Advisor meticulously crafted by a seasoned programmer with over three decades of database programming experience since 1990. Driven by a personal fascination with EA programming, the concept of Perimeter emerged and has been refined since January 2024. UPDATE TO VER.3.1 -- Maximized & Optimalized Money Management Key Features: Unique Perimeter Logic: Unlike conventional indicator-based strategies,
HaiWa Stochastic plus Hedging
Eka Jatnika
Experts
HaiWa Stochastic +Hedging Option The HaiWa Stochastic +Hedging Option, developed by HaiWa Project, is finely tuned for the GBPUSD currency pair, while adaptable through meticulous parameter research and testing to perform effectively across various forex currency pairs. Specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 platform, this automated trading system integrates sophisticated Stochastic indicators with advanced hedging strategies, aiming to capitalize on market fluctuations with precision and agil
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